ELKTON — His presence on the outside is enough to catch the attention of any opposing cornerback.
At 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Zachary Joyner brings a unique size advantage to the field for East Rockingham that other teams can't match.
On top of that, his hands have been as consistent as any in the area over the past three years.
“Whenever I hear we’re throwing a fade, I feel pretty confident he’s going to come down with it," Eagles senior linebacker Ben Dinkel said about Joyner. "He has amazing hands. When it’s third down, he’s our target. He’s our guy we want to throw the ball to. It doesn't matter the situation. It’s great to have a guy like that.”
Joyner, a senior, has been productive throughout his entire career with the Eagles as a key offensive weapon.
Not only is his size an advantage, but his route running has improved and it is rare that he drops a ball.
“I’ve improved in route running and everything, really," Joyner said. "I’ve got guys around me to help me out, too. Sophomore year, I was the lone target but I’ve got a lot of talent around me.”
Entering last week's game against Madison County, Joyner had 34 catches for 481 yards and eight scores.
Since his sophomore year, he's been East Rock's top receiver but that's changed a bit this season.
With the versatile Blake Morris emerging as a threat in the receiving game, along with newcomer Dame Durrette, the Eagles now boast a trio of receivers that are capable of making big plays at any moment.
“I love it. [Junior signal-caller] Jakari [Eaves] is a great QB and he gets the ball where he needs to get it," Joyner said. "There are no teams that pass the ball as much as we do and all of our receivers are great.”
Joyner is a multi-sport athlete, coming up with some big plays for the boys basketball team last winter during a run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament, and is the goalkeeper in boys soccer.
But it is the gridiron where Joyner has had the biggest impact for East Rock over the years and it has remained that way this season for a program that's aiming to get back into the postseason and right the ship.
"He's a guy that does a lot for us," Spitzer said. "He can be a bit deceiving, but he's a big-time weapon."
Joyner catches attention on the field because of his big frame and consistent ability to haul in passes.
But perhaps his biggest contribution for the Eagles this season is coming as he grows as a vocal leader.
As East Rock enjoys a bye before beginning postseason play next week, it will need Joyner to come up big on, and off, the field if it has any chance of advancing past the opening round for the first time since 2019.
“Things definitely have changed," Joyner said. "I’ve had to step up as a leader and talk. I’m not a captain, but you still have to step up, talk, help those guys that are coming up. My role has changed a lot in that way.”
