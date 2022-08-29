ELKTON — The soft-spoken, respectful tone runs in her family.
For Alliyah McNair, suiting up in an East Rockingham uniform isn't something that she just decided to do. It's somewhat of an expectation in her household.
McNair is the younger sister of former ERHS multi-sport standouts Jaylen and Tyce, who both are among the best to ever suit up in their respective sports.
Jaylen McNair was a standout quarterback for the Eagles, who still holds several program passing records and went on to have a stellar collegiate career at Glenville State before transferring to Alderson Broaddus for his final year of eligibility. He's now a volunteer assistant coach at Tiffin University.
As for Tyce McNair, he's East Rockingham's all-time assist leader on the basketball court and accepted a preferred walk-on offer out of high school to play for nearby Division I program James Madison before transferring after one season.
So now, as the youngest McNair sibling comes through the halls of Elkton with a bit of a reputation already thanks to her older brothers, she's confident that she can take the next step this year for the talented Eagles volleyball team.
But much like her siblings, she has a humble way of saying she can do so.
“I feel like I really grew a lot in my confidence as a player," said McNair, who earned All-Region 2B honors a year ago. "Confidence is a big key in volleyball and if you don’t have it, you’re not going to do well. Going through the year, that was one of my goals — just to build my confidence on and off the court.”
The 6-foot standout was electric in her freshman debut a year ago with her high-flying ability around the net and powerful kills that shook opponents.
This year, with the loss of standout Margo Fox to graduation looming over East Rockingham's head, it could be McNair that steps up the most to replace her.
“Replacing someone like Margo is impossible, so that’ll be a tough shoe to fill for whoever is out there," East Rockingham second-year head coach Jonathan Williams said last week. "Alliyah had a heck of a travel season this year, played a lot of high-level volleyball. Her preseason here has been stellar, almost unstoppable in the gym. There’s a big weight on her shoulders and she knows that. She’s willing to take on that role and she’s putting the work in.”
After dealing with a minor injury that kept her sidelined throughout the preseason, McNair started to fully get into the swing of things over the weekend as the Eagles took a major step forward collectively as a squad.
The sophomore slapped down a team-high 50 kills across five matches at the Fluvanna County Farrugio Tournament on Saturday as East Rock went 3-2.
Replacing a player like Fox, who is now on the beach volleyball team at the University of Lynchburg, isn't easy for any program.
But for Williams, seeing the poise McNair has displayed early on has been a big key in doing so.
“Play your game because every player is different," Williams said is his advice to McNair. "For someone like Alliyah, I just want her to play her game and be comfortable. Work within the boundaries we set in practice, work within the plan we set. If she does that, good things are going to happen.”
When McNair talks about the task of replacing Fox, she is the first to admit it will be difficult and that it will take a team effort throughout the course of this season.
As a freshman, there were certainly some nerves playing such a big role on the varsity level. Without the guidance of Fox, McNair said it would have been worse.
“Having Margo on the team was big," McNair said. "She’s a great athlete, great player, and a great person all-around. Just having her on the court brought energy to the team and helped us be the best we could be.”
Now, it's McNair's turn and although she's still only a sophomore, her year of experience and big-time play throughout last season's run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals has earned her the respect of her teammates.
McNair is considered one of the area's top players this season and although she may not be the type to say it outright, her quite demeanor on the court says it all.
“I’m so excited," McNair said. "I’ve been waiting for this all summer. I’ve actually been waiting since the season ended. I’ve just been like, ‘I can’t wait to get back on the court and show people what I can do.’”
