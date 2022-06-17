From the first time she launched a shot, Brianna Morgan was hooked.
"I knew this was something I wanted to do the rest of my life," Morgan said.
The East Rockingham grad said she's dreamed of competing in track and field since she was in middle school and with some inspiration from her older brother, she made it happen.
Morgan will officially compete at nearby Bridgewater College next season, joining one of the most storied and winningest programs in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
"It all started when I saw my brother play his sport and I knew I wanted to be part of the sports community," Morgan said. "I knew playing sports and running track is where I belong. Playing in college means the absolute world to me and I still look back and think about where I started and where I am at now. I would not change a thing."
The multi-sport athlete was dynamic in track and field, putting together the best season of her prep career this past spring with high-quality performances in a number of events.
Morgan finished eighth in the discus at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championships a few weeks ago, was fifth in the shot put at the Region 2B meet and was also the third-place finisher in the 300-meter hurdles at the regional meet.
"My favorite memories from my high school career would have to be all the bonds that I made with the people I call not just my friends, but my family," Morgan said. "I’ll always remember the smiles that we shared, the laughter, the cries. It was the small moments in high school that felt like the biggest ones that had the most impact on me."
Choosing Bridgewater was an easy choice, Morgan said, because of the "family atmosphere and support" of the school and how tight-knit the community is on campus.
"I already felt like I was home," Morgan said. "It felt like a home away from home."
As she gets ready to step up her game and compete at the college level, Morgan said she's confident she's got plenty more potential to untap in the upcoming years.
"What I’m most looking forward to about playing in college is all the competition and the competitiveness of college," Morgan said. "I can’t wait see what my body can truly do."
Since she first began competing in the sport, Morgan said she became addicted.
So when she steps on campus in Bridgewater for the first time in the fall and begins competing for the school's track and field program, excuse her if she needs a moment.
The East Rockingham senior admitted she's still having a hard time believing it herself.
"All the long hours and all the long practices and all the hard workouts were completely worth it to be where I’m at right now," Morgan said. "And I’m not done with them just yet. It’s still so shocking that I’m living my dream of getting to run track and field in college and just knowing all the hard work paid off still leaves my mind blown."
