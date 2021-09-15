ELKTON — There were moments on Wednesday where Tyler Nickel's eyes wandered around the East Rockingham gym into the crowd in front of him.
For years, the 6-foot-8 senior wing has declared his long-term aspirations.
And now, he's officially checked one of those goals off after announcing his commitment to the University of North Carolina in front of a large crowd inside the ERHS gym.
“It’s going to take a little bit to sink in," Nickel said. "Man, it’s crazy, though.”
The decision came quicker than expected for the all-state standout, who chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech, Butler, Iowa and Louisiana State.
Nickel was heavily recruited by Tech and, coincidentally, took a visit to the Hokies the weekend of Aug. 27, when their football team defeated the No. 10 Tar Heels at home.
But the very next weekend, the Elkton native took the long road trip to Chapel Hill and after lengthy discussions with the UNC coaching staff and a strong showing against current players, he was hooked.
“Having to pick between great options, knowing you couldn’t necessarily go wrong but you had to do what’s best," Nickel said. "Having to tell other programs you wouldn’t be going, even though they put a lot of effort into you, was really hard. At the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for yourself.”
Nickel is a 247Sports Composite four-star small forward (0.9628) and is ranked the No. 3 player in Virginia and No. 22 at his position nationally.
“To have a Division I player is one thing, but to have a kid going to North Carolina is just crazy," East Rockingham eighth-year coach Carey Keyes said. "He’s put the work in and his competitive spirit, his work ethic on a daily basis is what has gotten him here. I just couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Last season, Nickel guided East Rockingham to its second consecutive runner-up finish at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament as a junior.
He averaged 33.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals along with a block per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range.
As a sophomore in 2019-20, Nickel averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game and set the VHSL record for the most points of any player in state history through his first two seasons.
“It’s crazy," ERHS teammate Cooper Keyes said. "We’ve been talking about it since we were little kids. I just remember playing together as kids and talking about this. I’m just so happy for him. We’re family. I’ve been there every step of the way, seen everything that happened. I’m so proud of him.”
Nickel is a three-time Region 2B Player of the Year and two-time Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 2 all-state selection.
He ranks No. 1 in East Rockingham history with 1,902 points to go along with 544 rebounds, 215 assists, 105 steals and 80 blocks in 73 games played.
“From freshman year to now, emotionally and physically, he’s just matured so much," Carey Keyes said. "He’s really starting to work on his body and he’s going to be ready to roll. I think you'll see that in this upcoming season."
Nickel is just the fifth boys basketball player from the city/county to commit to a Division I program since 1979, a note Carey Keyes pointed out on Wednesday.
He's also the first since former Spotswood standout Justin Kier committed to George Mason in 2016. Kier most recently played at Georgia during the 2020-21 season and is now on the west coast playing at the University of Arizona.
“I’d tell him to just embrace it and enjoy it," Kier said. "I know Tyler a little bit and I know he’s a super competitive kid. He wants to be the best in his class, best he can be and I know he works hard to be that. Embrace the journey, man."
In 25 games last season with the Bulldogs, the 6-foot-4 Kier averaged 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 31 minutes per game. He shot 39.4 percent from the field and was a 36-percent shooter from 3-point range.
He said he's met Nickel through the offseason sessions around the area and appreciated the hard-to-find work ethic that the high school senior has.
"He’s going to do his thing, going to work hard," Kier said. "I hope he enjoys that because it’s all business now and I think he’ll see that. This is what he’s worked for all of his life. … I know he’ll be fine and I’m really excited for him.”
The spotlight has been on Nickel since he first stepped foot in the halls of ERHS and he's never shied away from it with big-time performances over the years.
From 40-point games at rival Spotswood to taking over playoff games when it matters most, the swagger from Nickel on the court has been hard to ignore.
“That’s what has separated him," Carey Keyes said. "He believes in himself and he has a chip on his shoulder because he thinks other people don’t have that same feeling. He’s always wanting to prove someone wrong."
Nickel's attention to detail started at young age, his parents said, and it went beyond simply stating his goals or making up dream scenarios in his head.
“He’s been laser focused and gave up the sleepovers and things a lot of kids did to train and put himself in this position," Tyler's father, Eric Nickel, said. "He’s always known that was his goal. … It’s just a really crazy escalation.”
For his mother, Jaclyn, she admitted she's glad the recruiting process is over.
While the journey was certainly enjoyable and meeting various coaches from across the country has been a pleasure, she said she had a moment Tuesday night after Tyler's phone calls to other teams where she took a deep breath.
“Tyler has always had these really high goals and we believe in them," Jaclyn Nickel said. "I found myself walking up the stairs after he made the calls last night and I actually said, ‘My son is a Tar Heel.’ That was my surreal moment. It was, honestly, a little emotional. One of his goals has officially been sealed.”
Tyler Nickel said he felt a bit relieved to be able to put this chapter behind him and now be able to focus on finally bringing home a state championship.
In fact, that drive to win a ring with the Eagles is something that has surprised many who expected him to eventually transfer from the small-town school.
“At the end of the day, this is my home," Nickel said of East Rockingham. "This is what built me to where I am right now. I did not want to build myself up to where I am today and then go benefit some other program. I wanted to be who I am, be self-made. I want to show the world you can do it from anywhere.”
After slapping high-fives with family and friends beneath the light blue hat atop his head, a smile flashed across the face of Nickel as he took the moment in.
“It’s good to just decompress now and be at peace with my decision," Nickel said. "I’m very, very happy with this decision. After experiencing a lot of different things, I’m confident this is the best decision for me.”
Since he was young, Nickel has declared his aspirations for the world to hear.
On Wednesday, inside the East Rockingham gym, he showed he can fulfill them.
"He’s going to go in there ready to go, ready to compete," Carey Keyes said. "I'll say this — I wouldn’t bet against him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.