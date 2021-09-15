Tyler Nickel is officially headed to Chapel Hill.
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound wing out of East Rockingham officially announced his commitment to the University of North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon in front of a large crowd inside the ERHS gym in Elkton.
The decision comes after a lengthy recruiting process that saw Nickel, the Elkton native, earn nearly 20 Division I offers, including several from big-time programs.
Nickel announced a top five of Buter, Iowa, Louisiana State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech on July 30, but decided to go ahead and commit after back-to-back visits to Blacksburg and Chapel Hill the past two weekends.
The Eagles standout is a 247Sports Composite four-star small forward (0.9628) and is ranked the No. 3 player in Virginia and No. 22 at his position nationally.
Last season, Nickel guided East Rockingham to its second consecutive runner-up finish at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament as a junior.
He averaged 33.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals along with a block per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range.
As a sophomore in 2019-20, Nickel averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He set the VHSL record for the most points of any player in state history through his first two seasons.
Nickel is a three-time Region 2B Player of the Year and two-time Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 2 all-state selection.
He ranks No. 1 in East Rockingham history with 1,902 points to go along with 544 rebounds, 215 assists, 105 steals and 80 blocks in 73 games played.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
