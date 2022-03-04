Tyler Nickel scored 26 points in his final outing, but East Rockingham saw its season come to a close with a 91-57 loss to John Marshall in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys basketball quarterfinals in Richmond on Friday.
Senior guard Cooper Keyes added eight points apiece for the Eagles (23-6).
Also chipping in for East Rockingham was Kain Shifflett, Colin Landes, George Austin III and Ryan Williams with five points apiece in the season-ending loss.
The Justices were a familiar opponent for East Rock. The two teams last met in front of a packed house in the state semifinals back in 2020 at Spotswood High School.
John Marshall went on to win the state title that year, didn’t play during the COVID-shortened season last season and are the favorite again this year.
Nickel, a 6-foot-8 wing who will now turn his attention toward playing at the college level at University of North Carolina next season, finishes his high school career as the VHSL’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball history with 2,909 points.
The Eagles also say goodbye to several other key seniors in George Austin III, Cooper Keyes, Zach Meadows, Colin Landes, Jayden Hicks and Jaiden Meadows.
East Rockingham, which has been to four straight VHSL Class 2 state tournaments since Nickel arrived, remains in search of its first-ever state title in boys basketball.
“I’m super proud of our program,” Eagles coach Carey Keyes said. “The senior class will leave an amazing legacy. Sometimes, a team is just better than you. We tip our hat to John Marshall. We battled from start to finish and I love our guys.”
