East Rock's Shifflett Emerging As Prolific Scorer

ELKTON — The occasional big 3-pointer in a second-quarter run or a couple of late buckets in blowout wins provided a look at his long-term potential on the floor.
But for the most part, Kain Shifflett has been a hidden gem for East Rockingham.
"We saw glimpses of what Kain could do last season," ERHS head coach Carey Keyes said. "He went to work on his game and in the weight room in the off-season. He physically looks like a different player out there. He was very motivated to increase his role this season."
A 5-foot-11 junior guard, Shifflett is no longer a secret for a surging East Rock boys basketball team.
The silky-smooth jumper of Shifflett's has been on full display as he has gone from a key role player a year ago to the primary scorer for a team that is improving each week.
"My role has gone from a guy who comes in to shoot a few spot-up 3s a game, to now being one of the primary scorers that doesn't just shoot spot-up threes," Shifflett said.
Please make no mistake about it. Shifflett can still light it up, as he's shooting 42 percent from the field.
But his evolution into an all-around player has been the biggest key for the Eagles.
"I think I have become way stronger than last year and it has helped me be able to get downhill and finish," Shifflett said when asked about the growth in his game this season.
Shifflett scored a career-high 30 points in a massive win over Madison County on Dec. 29.
He recently matched that total with a victory over rival Luray this past Friday in Elkton.
"Kain has really stepped up for us this year," said Ryan Williams, who is Shifflett's fellow backcourt mate and a good friend off the court. "He's become a hot shooter and big-time scorer for us. He's helped ease some of the stress we might've felt not having [former East Rockingham standouts] Tyler [Nickel] or Cooper [Keyes] for those big shots."
Shifflett is averaging 19.8 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.8 steals per game for the season.
The Eagles have won six of their last seven after a 1-3 start, and Shifflett is a big reason why with his fearlessness to take big shots and his confidence in clutch moments.
"My confidence is growing more because I see that I am being trusted by my teammates and coach on offense," Shifflett said.
Last year, Keyes often praised Nickel, now a freshman wing at the University of North Carolina, for his competitive fire and how it separated him from his peers.
That is the case for Shifflett, too, as he shows off his improved game.
"He has stepped up and is scoring well for us," Keyes said. "He has expanded his game from where he was mostly a shooter last season to now he is scoring at all levels with consistency. His competitiveness stands out as well. He hates to lose and I love that."
Last year, folks in the stands got a peek at just how special Shifflett had a chance to be.
Now with the opportunity, the junior guard is showcasing his entire game.
"He comes every day to practice and works hard not only on himself but is trying to help make the rest of the team better," Williams said. "He has a lot of confidence in himself and his shot, which I think helps a lot. He's a great team player and teammate. I'm excited to see what the remainder of the season is like for him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.