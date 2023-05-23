ELKTON — East Rockingham’s Ellen Waag became a regional champion on her home court.
Wang entered as the No. 3 seed and worked her way to the finals to ultimately take down the No. 1 seed in Central sophomore Mallory Hutton in a 6-3, 6-2 match to claim the Region 2B girls singles tennis championship Monday at ERHS.
First-year ERHS head coach Michelle Hatton said Waag played it smart all day and beat her opponents by having them chase her shots around the court. Being a teacher at East Rock also, Hatton has seen Waag perform on the court and in the classroom.
“I’ve had Ellen in the classroom, so I already knew what an awesome person she is in general,” Hatton said. “She’s a good captain and brings the team together. As far as her playing, she’s always been smart.”
Waag said it was surreal to be the regional champion and felt she put on her best performance of the season. The junior knew what she had to do to pull out the win, having seen Hutton many times before.
“We’ve played two times already this year and a lot last year,” Waag said. “I feel like we both know each other really well. I think I had to stay consistent and stay true to what I know and how I play.”
Waag quickly worked on Page County’s Faith Seal 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Hutton bested Buckingham County’s Sydney Brewster 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the semis. No. 2 Ava Pittington out of Mountain View defeated Clarke County’s Lily Hayton 6-1, 6-1; while Strasburg’s Olivia Hodges was victorious over Stuarts Draft’s Rachel Liu 6-2, 6-4 — both in quarterfinal matches.
Waag took care of Pittington 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals, while Hutton put together a 6-0, 6-2 rout of Hodges to advance.
Hutton felt she had a solid day on the court Monday, and she played her best against a familiar opponent in Waag. The sophomore said it was an honor to compete as the No. 1 seed and represent Central.
“I’m just glad I supported my school [Monday],” Hutton said. “I think I’ve grown a lot this year, from the beginning of the season to the end. I’ve grown mentally and physically. … I’m happy to see improvement.”
Central head coach Matt Smith is proud of the “stellar” season Hutton put together, noting Monday was her first career loss.
“She’s definitely a talented player,” Smith said. “She puts a lot of time in during the offseason. … She got a lot of experience last year at the No. 2 position. This year, jumping to No. 1 [and] to get this far, I’m super proud [and] I can’t be upset.”
It’s a surreal feeling for Waag knowing she’ll compete in the state tournament and she is looking forward to seeing what she can achieve.
“I’m really excited,” Waag said. “I didn’t think I’d be here at the beginning of the season. We play really great people, so it feels really good.”
With the attention now on the state tournament, Hatton said Waag stays calm, cool, and collected. Yet, she’s also calculated and smart; teams must be ready for her when she takes the court.
“She’s a force to be reckoned with,” Hatton said. “They need to be ready, and she’ll be ready as well.”
