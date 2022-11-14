ELKTON — The role of the setter on a volleyball team comes with importance.
Whether it is setting up a teammate for a key kill, coming up with clutch digs throughout a match or encouraging teammates, the setter is often viewed as the leader.
But for as big of a role as the position plays, it can sometimes get overlooked.
And for soft-spoken East Rockingham senior Madelyn Williams, that's just fine.
“Setting is a thankless job," ERHS head coach Jonathan Williams said. "It really is. The hitters get all the glory and the setters are the person behind the scenes, but that’s fine. Madelyn loves the game and she doesn’t care about any of that stuff. But I’ll tell you, we wouldn’t be able to do it with her. That’s all I can say.”
Jonathan Williams, now in his second year coaching the Eagles and the father of Madelyn, is a former setter and knows firsthand just how difficult the position is.
As East Rockingham gets set to host Poquoson on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Virginia High School League Class 2 volleyball semifinals, his daughter is a big reason why.
“She’s really important," Eagles sophomore outside hitter Alliyah McNair said. "She’s like a sister to me and for all of us. We’re able to trust her on and off the court and trust her to get the balls where they need to be and read the court well.”
Madelyn Williams transferred to East Rock before the start of the 2021 campaign and has helped take the program to new heights in just two seasons.
Last year, the Eagles reached the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals and lost to Central. This season, the senior is determined to take the team to the next level.
“We’re super motivated," Madelyn Williams said. "We’re super ready. We’re just going to do everything we can, play our game. I think we’re ready.”
As the setter, Williams is one of the best in the area and regularly leads the team in assists while also coming up big defensively and having a high IQ.
But off the court, her welcoming personality has made her an easy leader for her teammates and that role is one she's fully embraced in her final season.
“I did step into that role as a captain of my team," Williams said. "I took it upon myself to lift my teammates up whenever they’re down and just be there for them."
As a setter, Williams said she takes pride in setting her teammates up.
Through their powerful kills, she's able to know she's doing her job well.
“It’s just a real honor to set them up and be that person for my team," Williams said. "I just do all I can for them and their success.”
Like any setter, the importance of Williams' role can sometimes get overlooked.
But for her teammates, she may be the Eagles' most important piece.
“She’s it, man," East Rock senior Bria Berriochoa said. "She’s the dime. I’ve been playing with her since we were 12 and I’ve loved watching her grow as a setter into the player she’s become. She’s really stepped up and it’s been amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.