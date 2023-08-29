2022-23 ALL-VALLEY BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: East Rockingham's Landon Bruce

ELKTON — There’s a sense of confidence in Landon Bruce when he steps on the diamond.

And there are a number of reasons for that, the East Rockingham standout said.

Bruce started playing the game at 4 and quickly fell in love with it. After spending time in various travel circuits and seeing his game improve year by year, his work ethic quickly increased.

Soon, the results started showing, and it culminated with a big-time sophomore campaign in which he helped guide the Eagles to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.

Bruce is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Baseball Player of the Year.

“I felt my performance this year was really good,” Bruce said. “I really improved on focusing to get hits and shoot the ball to opposite field. Getting my first high school homer was a big achievement.”

Bruce was a first-team All-Bull Run District and second-team All-Region 2B performer, but his impact on one of the area’s best teams in 2023 went far beyond the boxscore, according to teammates.

His poise on the field was felt by those around him, and it provided him a calm approach when being asked to deliver in some of the biggest moments of the season throughout the year for East Rock.

“Winning helps a lot,” Bruce said. “Knowing you have a chance gives you a lot of drive.”

Bruce was as good of a two-way player as the Shenandoah Valley saw in the prep season.

At the plate, he hit .384 with a home run, 19 RBIs, and nine stolen bases for the season. That also included a .400 slugging percentage and several clutch hits throughout the course of the year.

Then, on the mound, he posted a 7-2 record, striking out 80 in 64.1 innings with a 2.72 ERA.

“Landon Bruce is one of the best athletes I have gotten the privilege to coach,” East Rockingham second-year head coach Jordan Biller said about his star. “He has an incredible amount of natural talent but also works very hard to perfect his craft. On the mound, he is confident. In the infield, he is smooth and clean. And at the plate, he is calculated in his approach. He is also an incredible teammate and wants nothing more than to win every game, no matter his own personal results.”

That’s what Bruce consistently preaches when talking about future goals: winning.

During his freshman year, one in which he played eight games at the varsity level with a team that struggled mightily, the Eagles couldn’t finish games and dealt with a lot of growing pains.

But during his sophomore season, as part of a decorated class that’s changing the fortunes of the East Rockingham baseball program, the team’s turnaround correlated directly to Bruce’s success.

And that’s why the sophomore remains so calm every time he steps onto the diamond.

“One of the biggest improvements is definitely having a good mindset and being able to forget what has happened and focus on what’s about to happen next,” Bruce said. “To achieve success consistently takes hard work on and off the field and pushing yourself always to be better.”