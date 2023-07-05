ALL-VALLEY VOLLEYBALL LIBERO OF THE YEAR: East Rockingham's Bria Berriochoa

ELKTON — Maybe it’s because she’s spent most of her life diving into the dirt.

But when watching Bria Berriochoa on a volleyball court last season, it was easy to forget the East Rockingham senior was playing on the hardwood floor inside a gym.

“I was just willing to do anything for the team, willing to keep the point alive,” Berriochoa said. “Half the time, I wasn’t even thinking. I just let my body take over.”

In her return to the sport during her final high school season, Berriochoa thrived.

Berriochoa is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Volleyball Libero of the Year.

“Having someone that does the dirty work is huge,” East Rock head coach Jonathan Williams said. “There wasn’t a single practice or match where she didn't leave the court with an extra bump or bruise, and she was willing and happy to do it.”

After suffering a torn ACL in softball and going through some changes in a transfer from Spotswood to East Rockingham, the multi-sport star skipped volleyball in 2021.

But as a senior, she wanted to finish her career on a high note and play with an Eagles program that was suddenly soaring, and it turned out to be a tremendous decision.

“It took a while [to get comfortable] because I was definitely very timid and limited at first,” Berriochoa said. “But I think volleyball actually really helped me break free and stop thinking about it. I wasn’t concerned and it made me realize how far I can go.”

Berriochoa finished with 400 digs and 53 aces in her senior season at East Rock.

“She really helped solidify what we did this past year,” Williams said. “Without her, I don’t know we would have been as successful as we did. She was amazing.”

She was a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District performer as well.

“She was the biggest difference in our season,” ERHS senior setter Madelyn Williams said. “She did everything she could to make our season go as far as we did. It was mainly because of her. She put herself out there for us, and it was an honor to play beside her. She’s honestly one of the biggest role models I’ve ever played with.”

As a softball standout, the path back to volleyball was unique for Berriochoa.

But with her gritty effort and willingness to do whatever it takes, it’s safe to say her decision to get back in the gym paid off for all parties that were involved.

“I didn’t think about any of the consequences or the pain or whatever,” Berriochoa said. “I just didn’t think about it, and just went for it because I wanted to win.”