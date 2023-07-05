ALL-VALLEY VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE YEAR: East Rockingham's Madelyn Williams

ELKTON — It’s not easy for anyone around Elkton to put it into words.

It goes beyond stats when talking about the impact Madelyn Williams had on East Rockingham during her short — but sweet — tenure with the volleyball program.

“She was the equivalent of a quarterback for a football team,” ERHS head coach Jonathan Williams said. “Her impact was probably not something you can measure easily. She did everything as a leader on and off the court as a setter for us.”

Madelyn Williams is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Volleyball Setter of the Year.

“She was an immensely big leader,” ERHS libero Bria Berriochoa said. “I’ve loved playing with her and am so proud of her. She has done great things on and off the court, and everyone was willing to come to her. She’s that person for everybody.”

After transferring from Spotswood to ERHS before her junior year, success followed.

Playing for her father, Williams quickly helped take East Rock to newfound success.

“I am really glad I made the decision [to transfer],” Williams said. “I feel like I definitely wouldn’t have been able to accomplish these things where I was, and it was just the best thing I could have done for myself, for my family. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

As a setter, Williams helped orchestrate the offense for the Eagles during back-to-back trips to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament the past two years.

This season, the Eagles finished as the state runner-up behind champion Glenvar.

“It meant a lot to me,” Williams said. “I definitely took pride in being a senior and being a captain and all of that. I just love being there for my team and winning.”

Williams dished out an area-best 1,033 assists and had 196 digs on the season.

She was a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B performer.

In addition, Williams was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state second team.

“I love setting somebody up and seeing them succeed,” Williams said. “It’s awesome.”

As she now heads to Bridgewater College, where she’ll focus on her studies and say goodbye to her competitive volleyball career, Williams leaves a legacy in Elkton.

Part of the best team in program history, and with a number of records now with her name beside them, it’s hard to put into words just how much she meant there.

“A setter’s role on the court is not easily measured overall, but I think even more so with Madelyn’s,” Jonathan Williams said. “Dedication, drive, leadership, hard work on the court — it’s tough to put a measurement on it. Her impact was just ridiculous.”