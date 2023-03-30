Seniors Bria Berriochoa and Ashlyn Herring did what they tend to do best and led the way for East Rockingham on Wednesday.
Berriochoa went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, a home run, and a pair of RBIs for the red-hot Eagles, while Herring finished 2-for-3 with a run scored, a homer and a trio of RBIs herself.
That effort helped East Rockingham capture its third straight win with a 6-2 non-district softball road victory over William Monroe.
Madison Arbaugh, another talented senior for ERHS, finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored on a rare night out of the circle, as junior Kendall Morris stepped in and pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits and zero walks and striking out two in her first pitching win for the Eagles.
Sierra Custer, a sophomore, added an RBI single for East Rock, while junior Isabelle Cubbage, sophomore Makenzie Dooms, and Morris all finished with one hit apiece. Cubbage added a run scored, while Morris scored a run and drew a walk in the victory.
The Eagles (3-2) were right back in action Thursday with a quick trip to Penn Laird to take on non-district rival Spotswood.
