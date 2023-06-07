POQUOSON — For three and a half innings Tuesday, East Rockingham was in command.
Then, the floodgates opened, and the powerhouse Poquoson program many around the state have grown used to seeing perform at such a high level showcased exactly the reason why.
“Up until that point, we really felt confident,” Eagles second-year head coach Jordan Biller said. “But when wheels fall off, they really fall off. We just kind of fell apart there in that moment.”
The Islanders didn’t score their first runs until plating two in the fourth to take a one-run lead but erupted for seven in the ensuing inning, and that was enough to open up a marginal lead en route to an 11-3 win over East Rockingham in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state quarterfinals.
“Overall, it was just one of those really big moments,” Biller said. “Sometimes you don’t execute immediately how you do all year. Once you see the slightest sign of weakness, doubt starts to creep in and makes you feel not good enough against one of the better teams in the state.”
Sophomore standout Landon Bruce got the start on the mound, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work before being relieved in the fifth.
At the plate, Bruce joined junior third baseman Ryan Williams, sophomore first baseman William Eppard, and senior infielder Dylan Hensley as the only Eagles to register a hit in the setback.
Hensley and Eppard finished with the team’s lone RBIs, while Hensley had the only extra-base hit.
Despite the frustrating end to the season, there was plenty to be proud of for East Rockingham, which went from a 5-16 team last year to 21-6, the Bull Run District champion and Region 2B runner-up.
“Getting as far as we did is going to be such a building block in years to come,” Biller said. “Just getting these young guys in big moments, they got to feel it. Next year, if you get back, we’ve been here. That means guys will be a little calmer, heart rate lower. It’ll be monumental in our success.”
The Eagles were a young group loaded with talented underclassmen such as Bruce, Eppard, Ryan Wright, Grason Shifflett, and others. But losing the team’s seniors will certainly leave a void.
Dylan Hensley, Quinton Hensley, Ben Dinkel, Xavier Butler, and Wyatt Baker have been with the East Rock program for quite some time, and the leadership they brought this year played a massive role.
Although the future is bright for the Eagles, Biller couldn’t depart without crediting those leaving.
“This team and these seniors, man, it’s hard to put into words,” he said. “They laid the foundation for what we’ve been trying to set. We challenged these guys, and these seniors answered. Without them, as much as we are young, we wouldn’t be where we are. Their leadership has been outstanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.