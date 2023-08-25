LURAY — East Rockingham quarterback Parker Siever tried to hit Xavia Brown, his star wide receiver, over the middle near the halfway point of the fourth quarter at Luray on Friday night, but it glanced off his hands and into the arms of a waiting Bulldog for an interception.
The Eagles only led by six at the time, and it appeared that the momentum began to shift towards the Bulldogs, who scored on their previous drive.
But Brown, who felt like he made the error with his dropped pass, made sure to make up for it — and he did it in a loud fashion.
The 6-foot defensive back and wide receiver came back three plays later and nailed a Luray ball carrier, jarring the ball loose, which East Rock recovered at the Luray 23-yard line.
“Well, I dropped the ball and had some frustration, so I had to get it out,” Brown said. “So me knowing that I’ve gotta bring my team back from that, I had to make a play.”
Brown sure made a play, which soon allowed the Eagles to pad their lead in the waning minutes of the opening-week bout. It wasn’t long before Ryan Dean found a hole and plunged into the endzone to hand the Eagles a 28-14 lead with less than a minute to go to seal the game at Bulldog Field.
While Brown’s hit was bone-crushing near the East Rock sideline, he didn’t even realize he knocked the ball out of the hands of the Luray player. And when he figured it out, he leaped into the air before laying on the ground near his team’s bench with a large grin under his helmet.
Brown wasn’t the only Eagle player smiling postgame after East Rock won its first season-opener since 2018.
“We told our kids we were going to come down here and play hard,” East Rock coach Drew Spitzer said. “And we did, man. … Our kids kept playing, fighting hard, and we got a big play at the end to put it away. Week one wins are a good feeling.”
While Brown made the game-sealing hit late in the fourth quarter, he also helped set the tone in the opening period — but on offense.
The wide receiver burned the Bulldogs’ offense with a 74-yard touchdown reception, most of which was made possible by his elusiveness to dance through the Luray defense, in the first quarter.
At the midway point of the second quarter, Brown made what was the most improbable play of the night. Siever threw a ball up into tight 1-on-1 coverage, but as Brown leapt up for the ball, he caught it overtop Luray’s Drayvin Stevens before eased into the endzone for a 44-yard score.
“I stayed all summer working, and my coaches have been pushing me [on offense,]” Brown said. “It just felt good to execute in the game.”
But while Brown felt like it was the product of summer workouts, his coach thought he showed just a sliver of his star potential.
“He’s a big-time player,” Spitzer said. “Every time he puts his hand on the ball, he’s got a chance to go [all the way.] He played every play, but probably three tonight. He’s a big-time guy. He didn’t exceed expectations tonight, that’s just him. He’s a big threat out there, people are going to take notice when he’s out there.”
Brown led all receivers with three receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while Blake Morris caught two passes for six yards and Damien Durrette added a catch for nine yards to round out East Rock’s receiving corps.
As the Eagles found success through the air, Bentley Hensley helped pace East Rock’s rushing attack with 12 carries for 63 yards. Dean added nine carries for 53 yards and a touchdown, while Morris logged three carries for 15 yards.
While East Rock dominated the time of possession, Luray found some success on the ground, too.
Cason Bryant led the Bulldogs on the ground with 11 carries for 66 yards, while Brayden Ancell logged nine carries for 59 yards and Andrew Holloway added nine carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Ryder Liscomb’s two-yard touchdown run put the Bulldogs within one score of the Eagles in the fourth quarter, but East Rock was able to escape with the win.
And Spitzer couldn’t have been more pleased by his team’s ability to close out the season-opening contest on the road in the fashion they did.
“We could have easily folded when they got it to one score,” Spitzer said. “We responded with a fumble. I’m really excited. We had guys on the field that didn’t even know they were going to play tonight. It’s a great feeling to finish that strong.”
With Central, who knocked off Riverheads to open the season, on the horizon week two, the Eagles are focused on keeping their winning ways rolling into next week’s contest.
“It feels really good,” Brown said of opening the season 1-0. “It pushes more momentum towards us to have a better season.”
