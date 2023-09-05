MCGAHEYSVILLE — Winning is often accompanied by increased interest.
So, naturally, after seeing former East Rockingham golfer Chase Clem experience regular postseason success in recent years, followed by his younger brother Camden making a state appearance as a freshman last season, more athletes surely want to be involved.
With local PGA professional Jason Crawford guiding the way, the program is growing.
“He’s a great resource,” East Rock senior Cannon Good said. “He helps us with a lot of shots and learn how to actually hit where we don’t want to miss. He’s been a really good coach.”
The loss of Chase Clem was certainly big for the Eagles, but plenty of talent is back.
There are four seniors on the East Rock roster — Good, Colvin Kisling, Anthony Pataki, and Ryan Williams — along with a pair of juniors in William Eppard and Ryan Wright.
Eppard, Williams, and Wright all played key roles for the ERHS baseball team in the spring.
“It’s a big challenge for us since we’re really a new team to golf and trying to get better every day,” said Camden Clem, the sophomore who is the Eagles’ top golfer this season. “We’ve set the goal for our team every day, whether it be for guys to break 100 or whatever. Our goal is not to really win the tournament every day, but just to get better.”
Camden Clem is the lone sophomore on the roster, but he’s quickly found big-time success.
After reaching the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament a year ago, the sophomore hopes to build off that success and achieve even more at the Class 3 level.
In their first season in the Valley District, Clem and the Eagles have certainly opened eyes.
“I try not to think about what I did last year, but I know I can be better than what I did,” Camden Clem said. “Going to states is one thing, but I wanted to have a good score. Without my brother — he got me there in a lot of ways. I just try to take it shot by shot.”
The East Rockingham program was once one of the best in the entire state of Virginia.
Although the cyclical nature of high school sports has impacted the program, Crawford has helped bring back some energy to the program and has it heading in a positive direction.
And that winning culture is exactly what’s making it such an attractive sport all of a sudden.
“We like having fun,” Good said. “We’re a very fun team, but we’re all looking to improve ourselves and get better weekly scores. We work a lot in practice and just try to get better.”
