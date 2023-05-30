Cude Living Up To The Name For East Rock

ELKTON — The name Cude has been making playing on East Rockingham fields for quite some time.
Jacob Cude was a 2019 graduate of ERHS and played for three years on the varsity baseball team.
Recently wrapping up his career at Mary Baldwin, he’s still highly regarded around Elkton.
But for his younger sister, Emma Cude, comparisons to her big brother weren’t always fun.
“It’s surrounded our home,” Cude said about the sport of baseball and softball. “We all kind of push each other, and my dad used to compare me to my brother, and I’d always get mad at him.”
As a freshman, Emma Cude came into the East Rockingham softball program and shined immediately.
From the start, it was evident the youngster had a promising future and continued to grow since.
But after dealing with a knee injury that caused her to miss much of last year and a concussion at the start of this season, Cude admitted it took her a bit to get rolling again in her senior season.
“The first week or two I lost was really painful,” Cude said about the adversity. “But now that I’ve caught up and got game experience, I feel like I am back at the top of my game.”
Perhaps the best trait Cude provides for the Eagles as one of five seniors is her versatility.
She’s often been a big-time catcher in her career for East Rock but has played infield this season.
“We’ve been staying together, staying teammates through everything,” Cude said. “We’ve kept each other up, and have each other’s back. Staying together has been super helpful and big for us.”
Whatever the task may be, Cude is someone the players and coaches in Elkton can rely on.
“She’s a power hitter,” ERHS pitcher Madison Arbaugh said. “She’s great. She can play behind the plate, in the field. You can put her anywhere. She’s very versatile. Her hitting is definitely key to our lineup. Once you get through the top, you get the big hitters coming, and she plays a very big key there.”
Arbaugh and Cude will be roommates and teammates at Patrick Henry Community College next year.
Although the name Cude may have originated at East Rock High because of her older brother, there’s no doubt the younger one will be missed on the fields in Elkton just as much.
And for all those comparisons she used to hate once, she can now admit they were a bit of an honor.
“In the long run,” Cude said, “I’m kind of thankful for that.”
