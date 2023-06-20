It was an impressive bounce-back season for East Rockingham.
And one of the biggest reasons the Eagles went from a program with five wins a year ago to one with a 21-6 record, a Bull Run District Tournament title and a state tournament berth is their leadership.
Fittingly, the two leadership voices for East Rock were appropriately honored last week.
Ben Dinkel, a senior outfielder, and Ryan Williams, a junior second baseman, were both named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state baseball second team for East Rockingham.
Dinkel and Williams were the only local players to earn a spot on the Class 2 all-state team.
The versatile outfielder Dinkel, a multi-sport standout praised for his maturity and poise in the locker room throughout his tenure, ranked second for the Eagles with a .340 batting average this season.
Dinkel also finished with 10 RBIs in the leadoff spot and had a team-high 12 stolen bases.
As for Williams, who primarily played second base this year but has displayed the ability to be effective at a number of spots in the field and in the lineup, he ranked third with a .333 average.
Williams had 14 RBIs and 17 runs scored and finished with seven stolen bases of his own.
Madison County senior Kody Dobyns, the Bull Run Player of the Year and a Shenandoah signee, was a first-team all-state honoree and the lone representative from the district as an at-large selection.
Patrick County junior right-hander Tucker Swails is the Class 2 Player of the Year, while his coach, Tal Swails, is the Coach of the Year after guiding the Cougars to a 23-5 mark and the Class 2 state title.
Tucker Swails finished the season with a 10-2 record pitching 67.2 innings, with two saves, striking out 110 batters, and walking 15 with an ERA of 1.55. He threw the first perfect game in Patrick County history on April 21 this season in a 6-0 win over Bassett. In three seasons, the Virginia Tech commit has compiled a 15-7 record and 227 strikeouts in 139.1 innings pitched. As an offensive threat in 2023, Swails batted .514 with an OPS of 1.326 with 36 hits and 34 RBIs to lead the Cougars.
