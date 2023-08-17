ELKTON — There’s excitement within the East Rockingham camp heading into this season.
After making it to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title match last year, the Eagles have an extra fire at the start of the season in hopes of making another run.
Yet, it’s one day at a time for Eagles third-year head coach Jonathan Williams, as there are still positions open that last year’s seniors left behind. Williams said it’s been a positive, competitive atmosphere throughout preseason to see who steps up and fills those roles.
“We’ve got kids competing for those jobs,” Williams said. “It’s just a matter of who steps in the role, and we’ll go from there. We’re all excited to be back, and after last year’s run, we’re looking forward to getting another run like that.”
The Eagles have a different hurdle to tackle this year as they move up to Class 3 and the Valley District. Williams said it’ll be challenging, but he is confident his girls will fare well.
“The competitive level across the entire Valley District is good,” Williams said. “The Bull Run is a competitive district as well, but when you’re stepping up into a new class, they’re all good teams. There’s not a lot of parity from top to bottom.”
With Williams’ daughter, Madelyn, now graduated, he knows someone has to fill the setter position and lead the offense. Williams said the focus during preseason has been to work hard and fill the empty spots, including the pivotal one that Madelyn Williams played.
“Every day in the gym, we’ve got to give it 110 percent,” Williams said. “Knowing that we’re going to have tough opponents to go against, but we’ve also got to go and get stronger each day. … These kids all know if they’re vying for that setter position, they’ve got to work a little tougher and they’ve got to learn at a higher level to step into that role.”
While there are positions on the court to be filled, there’s an on-and-off-court role that senior captain Kate Simpkins knows she has to fulfill. Simpkins said throughout her volleyball career, she’d had a leader to look up to.
Now, it’s her turn.
“I want to be that for everybody else on this team,” Simpkins said. “I know that I need to calm, uplifting, and push [everyone] to do their best.”
Simpkins hasn’t come to the realization that she’s a senior yet, but she’s excited to get going and believes her senior status will be motivation for her this season.
“I think it pushes me more to go out with a bang and work my hardest for this year,” Simpkins said.
Returning after an impressive freshman season last year is Nora Fox, who said the team is geared up to get going. Being the team’s sole freshman last year, Fox admitted she felt the pressure.
That hasn’t changed as a sophomore, however, as some pressure remains for Fox being the team’s youngest player. Fox credited the team’s welcoming environment for helping relieve some of the nerves.
“Since I’m so close with the girls, it makes [me] feel at home,” Fox said. “I feel safe and comfortable.”
The most significant thing Fox believes they’ve learned about themselves this preseason is they need to take a more relaxed approach.
“I think sometimes we take it a little too seriously,” Fox said. “We need to back away, reset, and realize we’re here to have fun [and] we’re here to play.”
Simpkins believes they play their best when having fun. Therefore, being encouraging of one another and maintaining positive energy is key.
“[Volleyball] is such a mindset game,” Simpkins said. “If you don’t have girls around you to support you or lift you up, you’re going to go downhill easily. You have to keep a positive energy.”
Simpkins is determined to end her high school volleyball career on a high note, but she’s most looking forward to going through the season’s journey with her teammates.
“I love everybody here,” Simpkins said. “We’re all such close friends. I’m just excited to spend my last year with them.”
The Eagles face a new challenge by moving to the Valley District, but Fox said they’re ready to silence any doubters, as they’re ready to take this season head-on in hopes of having another exceptional postseason run.
“We’re all willing to prove just because we were in a lower district doesn’t mean we’re going to lose,” Fox said. “We want to prove to everybody that we’re still good and we’re ready to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.