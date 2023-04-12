ELKTON — There were times last season when Jordan Biller surely shook his head in frustration as a first-year varsity head coach.
In his debut leading the charge for East Rockingham, the former assistant’s team dealt with inconsistency throughout the season, showing signs of youth, inexperience, and perhaps immaturity.
But then the postseason came. And all the issues that plagued the Eagles throughout the regular season were suddenly diminished a bit, allowing the team to go on a run to the Bull Run District title game.
For some, that would be a solid season. For a 5-19 team, it was stellar.
With that winning feeling entrenched in the locker room and some impressive young pieces flashing their potential early, East Rockingham looks like a team ready to compete for a title again.
The Eagles lost All-Bull Run District catcher Josh Hensley (.368 avg., 19 RBIs) and pitcher Will Brown (34 IP, 35 Ks) from their roster.
“Both were huge losses,” Biller admitted about the two standouts.
But for as good as Brown and Hensley were, the returning talent for East Rock, combined with the newcomers, has stepped up mightily.
Ben Dinkel, an all-district center fielder, is back for his third year as a starter after hitting .373 and leading the team in stolen bases in 2022.
Other key returners for the Eagles include sophomore Landon Bruce, senior Dylan Hensley, and sophomore Bentley Hensley, who combined to pitch 66 innings on the mound last season.
“We expect even more innings out of them this year,” Biller said. “They are all very talented pitchers and give us a great 1-2-3 combination.”
Among the most promising newcomers for East Rock, which is on a five-game winning streak and has just one loss on the year, are sophomore William Eppard and Grason Shifflett, a pair of savvy infielders that have already had big games at points this season.
Ryan Williams, a junior multi-sport athlete, is also back for ERHS, along with seniors Wyatt Baker, Xavier Butler, and Matthew Hensley, and juniors Cannon Good, Landon Lawson, and Colvin Kisling.
The Bull Run District is a talented league filled with parity, and after the consistency issues from a year ago, Biller knows the importance of staying focused and being consistent on a nightly basis with his team.
So although the Eagles won’t get caught looking too far ahead, those on the outside can’t help but wonder what’s in store for a team playing some of the best baseball in the area early on this season.
“This is our last year in the Bull Run before we jump to the Valley District,” Biller said. “Our team motto is ‘Leave No Doubt.’ We want everyone to know we are here to compete from the first pitch to the last. This team is competitive, hard-working, and wants to win.”
