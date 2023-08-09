Eagles Determined For Success In First Valley District Season

ELKTON — After an up-and-down 2022 season, East Rockingham is seeking consistency.
With a senior-heavy offensive line and many other experienced returners, the Eagles are set for what they believe will be a successful season, as they now join the list of Valley District teams.
Second-year East Rock head coach Drew Spitzer feels the team had an exceptional first week of practice, and the experienced offensive line has paid its benefits.
“When your line is your oldest group and your most experienced group, it usually makes practice go a little bit smoother,” Spitzer said. “We’ve probably had the best week of football I’ve ever been associated with, so we’re feeling pretty good about where we are.”
In his second season with the Eagles, Spitzer said he better understands how things work.
Spitzer believes their spring training has them ahead of where they were at this point a year prior and that many showed up for the offseason.
“We had great attendance and consistent attendance in our offseason program,” Spitzer said. “I think when you see where we are. … You can tell our guys showed up and our guys put in the work this summer.”
For the last three years, Spitzer said they’ve been labeled as a relatively young program until this year.
Spitzer is excited to see what a more experienced East Rock program can do.
“Most of our seniors were starting games as freshmen and sophomores,” Spitzer said. “We’re no longer that young team in Elkton, we’re now a senior group. … It’s nice to have a senior-led group for sure.”
One of those seniors is All-Region offensive guard Jaiden Sweet. Sweet said the atmosphere has been positive throughout the first week and believes the players want to wear the Eagles uniform more than ever.
With eyes on the offensive line this year, Sweet said there isn’t any added pressure to perform but noted that he realizes they’re a crucial asset to the team.
“I don’t know about the rest of the linemen, but to me, it’s just recognition,” Sweet said. “People are just now realizing that we’re a big factor. We might not have been a great offensive line last year or years before that, but this year’s going to be different.”
Senior receiver Damien Durrette attests to the positive energy they’re carrying heading into Week 1 and believes they haven’t had a bad practice yet. Durrette also expects the offensive line to be a pivotal piece of this year’s team.
“They’ve been putting in work,” Durrette said. “If we have them blocking, [quarterbacks] can get the ball out [and] running backs can get yards.”
With seniority comes leadership, and Sweet said they’ve been hands-on in helping the younger players get into the flow of things, adding they don’t just sit there and watch them do something wrong.
“We’re there to help so the coaches don’t have to stop,” Sweet said. “It just moves along faster when people know what they’re doing and can help the people that don’t.”
Durrette said there’s a weight on his shoulders going into this year, knowing he is responsible for being a leader.
“From last year, [I’m] being more involved with the team and being more positive,” Durrette said. “It’s been a lot better than last year.”
Sweet attested to the topsy-turvy results of last year. He felt they found success but ultimately couldn’t stay on track. Sweet believes if they can find consistency, the results will follow.
“If we stay on the right track this year, we can really go 10-0 if we wanted to,” Sweet said.
Spitzer said the way they lost in the playoffs last year left a sour taste in their mouths, and the seniors don’t want that experience again. Spitzer is most looking forward to watching the offensive line perform in what, for many of them, is their final season.
“We’re really excited for that group in particular,” Spitzer said. “They’ve certainly paid the price this offseason. When I go to install, I say, ‘Hey, is our offensive line ready to do this?’ The answer’s yes, and we install. … I’m just looking forward to getting out, hitting somebody that’s not wearing East Rock uniforms, and seeing how our guys have picked up on what we’re trying to install.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.