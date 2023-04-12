Sophomore Grason Shifflett tossed five innings, giving up no runs on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts, and was followed up by two shutout frames from sophomore Bentley Hensley as East Rockingham won its seventh straight with a massive 5-0 victory over Madison County in Bull Run District baseball action in Elkton on Tuesday.
The Eagles got on the board initially in the pitcher’s duel when senior infielder Dylan Hensley singled to right to bring home junior Ryan Williams and put the home team up 1-0 in the third inning.
However, the fifth and sixth innings were when things opened up for East Rock, as sophomore Ryan Wright singled to left, and an error allowed Williams and senior Ben Dinkel both to come home on a score. The next inning, that was followed by an RBI grounder from senior Matthew Hensley and an RBI double from Williams.
By the time those two frames ended, the Eagles held a 5-0 advantage, which was a massive advantage considering how Shifflett threw.
Williams had one of his better games of the season, finishing 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI for East Rockingham.
Other key contributors included Hensley and Wright with RBI hits, Dinkel with a single and a run scored, and Landon Bruce, a sophomore shortstop who finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
The red-hot Eagles (8-1, 6-0 Bull Run) will return to action Thursday for another district game against Clarke County in Berryville.
