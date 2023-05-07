Jeremiah Phillips’ sac fly to center field brought home teammate Isaac Scheulen for the winning run as Rappahannock County defeated East Rockingham 3-2 in a Bull Run District baseball walk-off victory at home Friday.
It was the second consecutive loss for the Eagles after previously winning 13 in a row. East Rockingham has dropped back-to-back contests to district opponents.
The bats went cold once again for the Eagles, as they finished with just five hits, including no extra-base knocks.
Sophomore catcher Ryan Wright led the way with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate for East Rockingham, while sophomore pitcher/shortstop Landon Bruce had a hit and sophomore outfielder Bentley Hensley finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The pitching against the Panthers was better than earlier in the week during the loss to Luray, with Bruce lasting five innings in the start, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Wyatt Baker, a senior leader for the Eagles, pitched 1.1 innings of relief, giving up just one unearned run on two hits and a walk and striking out two.
East Rock (13-3, 10-2 Bull Run) is back in action Tuesday with another district game at home against Mountain View.
