One quick look at the boxscore, and one may assume East Rockingham dominated.
And in some ways, the Eagles did, pounding out 15 hits in a four-run victory.
But a five-run seventh ultimately propelled fifth-seeded East Rock to an 8-4 comeback win over fourth-seeded Buckingham County in the Region 2B softball quarterfinals at BCHS on Wednesday.
The game was initially scheduled for Monday, and after jumping out to a 2-1 lead through one inning of play on Tuesday, the contest was suspended until Wednesday after a massive storm rolled in.
That seemed to throw off the Eagles a bit, with the team trailing by one entering the final frame.
In the top of the seventh, however, singles from senior Emma Cude and sophomore Sierra Custer, along with a walk to senior Sara Monger, loaded up the bases with just one out on the board.
That’s when East Rock junior Kendall Morris stepped up and delivered a single to center to score Cude and even the score up, followed by a two-run single from Emily Campbell to push it to a 6-4 lead.
Isabelle Cubbage, another junior, later connected on a two-run single of her own, and by the time the top of the seventh finally came to a close, the Eagles went from down one to leading by four.
In the bottom half of the frame, East Rockingham senior ace Madison Arbaugh went to work, sitting down three straight batters with a lineout, a flyout, and a groundout to quickly seal the win.
It was a coming-out party of sorts for the ERHS underclassmen as Cubbage finished 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, and Custer and Morris each finished 3-for-4 with an RBI of their own in the win.
Cude was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Cambell was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Bria Berriochoa, the standout shortstop for the Eagles, also went 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Arbaugh tossed another impressive complete game in the circle for East Rockingham (16-6), giving up just four runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out two in the victory.
The Eagles were set to take on No. 1 Page County in the Region 2B semifinals Thursday at 4 p.m.
The winner clinched a berth in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament and will earn the opportunity to host seventh-seeded Strasburg in the regional championship on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.