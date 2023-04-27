ELKTON — After a dismal loss to Central, East Rockingham bounced back on its home courts.
The Eagles grabbed wins in No 3 through No. 6 singles and No. 2 and No. 3 doubles to secure a 6-3 non-district win over Broadway on Wednesday.
East Rock head coach Jacob Hensley was delighted with the outing and said he challenged his guys to leave it up to them how they want to close out the season.
“I told them we have a really good opportunity to make a deep run, but it’s up to them,” Hensley said. “I think they took that very well. Even though it was only a 6-3 win, I’d say that was our most complete game we’ve played as a team.”
Tanner Fulk and Marshal Good picked up Broadway’s two singles wins in the one and two seeds over their respective East Rock opponents in Blake Cabral and William Lucas. Fulk won 8-2, while Good won 8-5.
East Rock’s Jackson Secrist nabbed an 8-6 victory over Daniel Oscar, while Caden Massa clinched an 8-4 win over Broadway’s Jason Kang.
In the five and six holes, East Rock’s Jesse Life took down Bradee Crider 8-2, while Saad Shazad defeated Broadway’s Samuel Post 8-4.
Fulk and Good earned Broadway the one and two doubles victory over Cabral and Secrist 8-2. Lucas and Massa bested Oscar and Kang 8-3 in the three and four spots, while Life and Shazad took care of Crider and Post 8-3 in the five and six matchups.
After getting blanked by Central last Thursday, Hensley said the bounce back felt good in more ways than one because the first time the Eagles lost 9-0 this season, things went off the rails.
“We responded a lot better this time than last time,” Hensley said. “We’ve won 2-out-of-3 now, last time we lost [9-0], it turned into a seven-game losing streak. This time, we were able to bounce back really quickly.”
The Gobblers travel to Spotswood Monday for Valley District play, while the Eagles (3-8, 1-3 Bull Run) travel to Clarke County Monday and Strasburg Thursday for Bull Run District action.
The Eagles fell to Clarke County 5-4 and won 5-4 against Strasburg earlier this year. Having seen the two teams once this year, Hensley said the mindset is to pretend the score is 0-0 throughout the match.
“I told them even if you’re up 7-0, go into the next game as if it’s a new ballgame,” Hensley said. “Keep being aggressive and hit the shots you want to execute.”
