SHENANDOAH — East Rockingham kicked off its season with a victory over a familiar foe.
The Eagles couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year after sweeping their former Bull Run District rival Page County 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 on Tuesday in Shenandoah.
East Rock head coach Jonathan Williams said he knows there’s plenty of progress to be made after just one match, but said they adapted well to a “retriever” team in Page County — a team he said keeps hitting the ball back to them no matter what.
“It’s a tough first opponent,” Williams said. “I’ll give our girls credit — they stayed focused every single point on making sure they could try to execute what we were doing. It’s not perfect [in] the first true match of the year. We still have some things to work out, but I’ll take a first win.”
The Eagles soared to victory in sets one and three by taking the early lead and maintaining. However, they had to work from behind early in the second set, as the Panthers jumped out to an early advantage.
Yet, it didn’t take long for the Eagles to battle back, as they led 9-8 at the first timeout and never looked back. Williams didn’t feel his girls were out of sorts, but they rather “shanked” a few passes and got unlucky on a few Page County points.
“The one thing I always try to teach these girls is to stay focused, stay calm, [and] move onto the next point,” Williams said. “That’s the mindset you really have to have in volleyball. … It doesn’t matter what happened [with] the last point, because it’s over.”
Senior Kate Simpkins led the Eagles with eight kills, while sophomore Nora Fox contributed six. Junior Alliyah McNair nailed four aces and 21 assists, while senior Macy Estep notched 20 digs.
Williams spoke about Estep during the preseason, saying she was looking to “solidify” herself as the libero. Williams said Tuesday that while Estep has work to do in reading the ball, she’s filling the position nicely.
“She’s stepping into the role like I expect her to at this point in the season,” Williams said. “I think she’s going to continue to grow.”
Simpkins said Tuesday’s win and the energy the team brought has her hopeful for what they can achieve this season, but she realizes they’re just getting started.
“All the girls on that court have been working so hard to be where we’re at,” Simpkins said. “It feels good to have our hard work paying off, but it’s just the beginning. There’s so much more work to come.”
While they aren’t district rivals any longer, there’s still no love lost between East Rock and Page County. McNair said anytime they can defeat the Panthers, it’s a meaningful victory.
“Page has always been one of our rivals,” McNair said. “Being able to get that win definitely is a great start to the season.”
McNair believes winning an away match to start the season is a huge confidence boost, noting that it’s a difficult atmosphere when most of the crowd isn’t in their favor.
“Being able to win on the road is very important,” McNair said. “It takes a lot of skill and [a] hard mindset to get that win.”
Unfortunately for the Panthers, Tuesday wasn’t how they wanted to open the season. Head coach Ashley Henry noted it was their first match, and they’re still working through who belongs in what place.
“The biggest thing we’re taking away from this is how to build confidence,” Henry said. “Communication, covering, and confidence are the three things that we’re taking away from [Tuesday].”
The Panthers (0-1) travel to Bath County for a non-regional match Saturday, while the Eagles (1-0) head to Fluvanna County for a tournament Saturday against Fort Defiance, Turner Ashby, and others.
Simpkins believes having a tournament in the early stages of the season will be beneficial in getting a baseline of where they’re at.
“I think it’ll be great to see our competition and know what we have to work on in the future,” Simpkins said. “Just to figure out our rotation and what each girl can do in their skill levels, and I’m just excited to see the teams we play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.