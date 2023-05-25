ELKTON — The East Rockingham boys track and field squad wasn’t going to let anyone outduel them.
The Eagles showcased their superiority by winning nearly every event and coasting to the Region 2B boys championship, while the Strasburg girls team took care of business and claimed the regional title for themselves Wednesday at ERHS.
East Rock’s boys 4x800 relay crew of Cade Yancey, Jude Randall, Rylan Gerken, and Hayden Fox placed first with a combined time of 8:59. Fox later placed first in the boys 1600-meter run with a time of 4:44.
Having already qualified for the state meet in the 1600-meter and the 800-meter. Since he has to choose one or the other, Fox used Wednesday as a baseline for where he needs to be and what race he wants to choose.
Fox is undecided on that yet, but he’s most excited to run the 4x800 relay in the state meet. Judging by seed times, he believes it’ll be tough competition.
“I think it’s going to be a really great race at states,” Fox said. “It’s going to really come down to who’s willing to push themselves the hardest.”
Strasburg’s girls 4x800-relay team of Claire Keefe, Paige Hiserman, Toni Rhodes, and Megan Martin cruised to first with a combined time of 10:32. Keefe went on to nab first in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 59.46.
Keefe felt accomplished after setting a personal record in her 400-meter effort. She admitted she was nervous prior to the race, but was able to put the nerves aside and rise to the occasion.
Keefe said she normally takes an aggressive approach to the 400-meter and takes off in the beginning. Wednesday, however, was different.
“I was a little more conservative on the first 200[m],” Keefe said. “Usually, I try to sprint that out. [Wednesday], I had a lot more kick than I usually do in the end. It was definitely my favorite race I’ve ever done, so it felt great.”
Luray three-sport star Jaidyn McClung snagged first in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.01, and later took first in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.21.
McClung is relatively new to hurdle events. She said she was essentially thrown into it, and quickly put up state-qualifying time in the 300-meter hurdles.
McClung said there’s a lot of fundamentals that go into excelling at the hurdles, both in the running and jumping.
“It’s a lot of sitting there with one hurdle, going over it, and just working on technique,” McClung said. “You’ve got to have some type of sprints, but you also have to be able to run fast, jump, do your form, and get across the hurdle without falling.”
East Rock’s Gabriel Wylie earned first in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.40, and later clocked in a 400-meter dash time of 51.62 — good for first place. Wylie was disappointed he couldn’t set a personal-record, but is hopeful he can do so at states.
It’s meaningful for Wylie to represent East Rock in a successful way and to see the hard work he’s put in pay off in the regional meet.
“I've been working hard for track over the last couple of years,” Wylie said. “To see me actually doing good and winning, it means a lot.”
Stuarts Draft’s Megan Walter took first in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 13.03. Walter felt well-rested going into the 100-meter, which boosted her confidence going in.
Walter also placed third in the 200-meter with a time of 27.45, good enough to qualify for states.
“This next week is going to be rough at practice, but it’ll pay when I get there,” Walter said. “I hope I can get through the prelims, because last year I did not.”
Page County’s Summer Kite took the win in the girls 1600-meter run with a time of 5:44 — Page County’s sole running event win of the meet.
East Rock’s boys 4x100 relay team of Blake Morris, Anthony Pataki, Damien Durrette, and Xavia Brown placed first with their combined time of 44.55. Clarke County’s girls 4x100-meter relay team of Reagan Myer, Emmalene Morris, Selene Good, and Bailey Beard took first with a combined time of 51.78.
Beard later scored the win in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.45, while East Rock’s Katelyn Martin won the girls 3200-meter run with a time of 12:51.
East Rock’s Samuel Shifflett prevailed over Luray’s Davey Johnson in a nail-biter for first in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:00. Josh Nuckols placed third while Fox took fourth with times of 2:06 and 2:09, respectively.
Clarke County’s Teya Starley legged out Strasburg’s Megan Martin for the win in the girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:25. Stuarts Draft’s John Hurd narrowly beat East Rock’s Damien Durrette to grab first in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 23.44.
In the final running events, Morris, Jacob Dean, Shifflett, and Wylie gave East Rock the win in the boys 4x400-meter relay with a combined time of 3:29. Strasburg’s girls 4x400-meter relay team of Martin, Toni Rhodes, Macy Smith, and Keefe claimed first with their combined time of 4:15.
In field events, Smith was victorious in the girls long jump with a mark of 17-10.00. The junior also bagged the win in girls triple jump with a mark of 35-09.50.
Smith said she buckled her knee on her second run through in the triple jump, and felt it caused her to not show her full potential in the event. Yet, she felt fast and attacked well in the long jump.
Smith said she’ll need to keep her focus where it needs to be, as well as stay in the moment and enjoy it.
“Not many people get to [compete in states],” Smith said. “I just thank God for being here, because I didn’t think I would be since I hurt my back a few weeks ago. I’m just going to enjoy it and keep my mind sharp on what I need to do.”
East Rock’s Christopher Wylie dominated the boys shot put with a first-place mark of 51-02.00. Wylie also cleaned house in the boys discus throw with a mark of 143-05 for first place.
Christopher, older brother of Gabriel, said it always feels good to perform well at home, but for him and his brother to do so is even more meaningful.
“He’s following in my footsteps, just in different events,” Christopher said. “I have him to come back next year when I’m gone, so hopefully the Wylie name will still live on.”
Stuarts Draft’s Abby Mikolay secured the win in girls shot put with a mark of 35-08.00, while Strasburg’s Amanie Hogan clinched first in girls discus throw with a mark of 113-00.
Jacob Martz represented Page County well with a win in boys high jump, marking at 6-02.00. Strasburg’s Maddy Dofermire picked up the win in girls high jump with a mark of 4-08.00.
Cal Robertson’s pole vault mark of 11-06.00 was good for first place for East Rock, while Stuarts Draft’s Anna Callo won the girls side of pole vault with a mark of 10-06.00.
The East Rock boys more than doubled second place Mountain View’s score with 207 points, compared to 66. Page County took third with 64 points, while Clarke County tied with Madison County for fourth with 55 points.
The Strasburg girls tallied 121 points for first place. Clarke County took second with 91.5 points, followed by East Rock (78.5), Luray (78.5), and Stuarts Draft (77).
