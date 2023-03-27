East Rock Aiming For Another Deep Postseason Run

ELKTON — It’s quite obvious to Ronnie Dovel.
“Page County is the favorite until someone beats them,” the ninth-year East Rockingham head softball coach said.
Under Dovel, the Eagles have had their fair share of success.
Just last year, East Rock reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 state quarterfinals, falling to Randolph-Henry.
And the Eagles have defeated the Panthers in regular-season games at different points throughout his entire nine seasons.
But Page, the multi-time state champion who went on a run to finish as the Class 2 state runner-up just last year, is a program that has developed respect and admiration around the area.
And for an East Rockingham team loaded with experience and talent this year, that’s who it’ll aim for if it wants to reach the top.
“We hope to build off our success last season,” Dovel said. “We have a lot of new faces, but we have great senior leadership.”
After going 18-8 a year ago, the Eagles said goodbye to a trio of key players in center fielder Emily Eppard (.391 avg., 14 RBIs, 2 HRs), first baseman Megan Hollan (.350 avg., 31 RBIs, 7 HRs) and left fielder Sarah Smith (.377 avg., 33 RBIs, 5 HRs).
But returning is all-state shortstop Bria Berriochoa, who was electric last year with a .487 batting average, 33 RBIs, 11 home runs, and was a first-team All-Bull Run and All-Region 2B player.
Berriochoa isn’t the only big-time senior for East Rock, either, as catcher Emma Cude is back and healthy after hitting .392 with eight homers and 32 RBIs last year, along with pitcher Madison Arbaugh, who went 15-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 87 strikeouts.
Arbaugh also had a .419 batting average and 21 RBIs in 2022.
“We’re hoping to gel as the season gets going,” Dovel said.
Ashlyn Herring and Sara Monger are the other two seniors on the ERHS roster that bring value. There are some talented newcomers for the Eagles, too, including junior pitcher Kendall Morris and outfielder Isabella Cubbage, along with a trio of sophomores in catcher Sierra Custer, first baseman Mackenzie Dooms, and outfielder Isabella Cubbage, among others.
As district play begins, the season is off to a solid start for East Rock, despite some losses to difficult non-district opponents.
And the Eagles know, like every year, the Panthers are the favorite to win another league crown and perhaps even more ultimately.
But for East Rockingham, with its potent lineup and consistent pitching, the goal is to put itself in the conversation as well.
“I’m very excited for this season and the potential this group brings,” Dovel said. “We expect to be very competitive.”
