ELKTON — For years, the East Rockingham track and field program has been one of the premier ones in the Shenandoah Valley.
One of the biggest reasons for the Eagles’ success has been the versatility of its athletes, ranging from state champion distance runner George Austin III, now a club runner at James Madison, to multi-event, do-it-all female athlete Sage Fox, now at Lynchburg.
And that remains the case this season for East Rock, with a number of big-time athletes back on the track this spring, including a pair of impressive throwers and an indoor state champion pole vaulter.
"We have one of the biggest teams we've ever had and maybe the most-complete team we've had in a long time,” Eagles boys head coach Zach Mathias said. “All of our kids are extremely excited for this year, they've been working extremely hard. I look forward to it hopefully paying off when the postseason comes. We have two guys coming back who have won state championships already, and I'm excited for them to have the opportunity to defend those titles come June.”
Although the loss of Austin and Patrick Stapleton will hurt, specifically with the distance runners, the ERHS boys team brings back a lot.
Christopher Wylie, a senior, is back after capturing the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title in the shot put a year ago, along with indoor state champion Cal Robertson, a senior, in the pole vault.
Other key returners for the loaded boys team include sophomore Hayden Fox (1600, 3200, 4x800), junior Eiler Yancey (1600, 3200, 4x800), junior Gabriel Wylie (200, 400 4x400), sophomore Xavia Brown (100, 200, 4x100, long jump, triple jump), junior BlakeMorris (400, high jump), senior Conan O’Neil (1600, 3200), sophomore Jude Randall (400, 4x400), and junior Alex Dean (400,4x400).
Juniors Damien Durrette (100, 200) and Anthony Pataki (pole vault, sprints), sophomore Samuel Shifflett (400, 800), and freshman Cade Yancey (1600, 3200, 4x800) are some new faces to watch for ERHS.
"The Bull Run is full of really good track teams led by great coaches,” Mathias said. “I can't pick just one team as the favorite to win it all. I honestly think every team in this district can be considered a contender. We tell our kids at the beginning of each season that our goal is to compete for a championship, but we've got to work for it. We've got a lot of work to do between now, and May 17th, and our kids are excited to compete against some really good teams.”
For the East Rock girls, there’s a bit more talent to replace, but that doesn’t mean the returners don’t still have plenty of potential.
Emily Washington, a senior, is back to compete in the shot and discus, along with senior Jesela Cooper (800, 1600, 4x800), and sophomore Corrine McCoy (pole vault, 400, 4x400), Tahjanae Miller (100, 200), Shana Robertson (pole vault, hurdles), and Adeline Douglas (4x400).
Among the newcomers to watch for the Eagles, meanwhile, are junior Katelyn Martin (1600, 4x800), freshman Nora Fox (100, 200, shot put. jumps), sophomore Rachael Bing (100, 200, pole vault), freshman Ava Myers (pole vault), senior Jordyn Brown (100,200, pole vault, jumps), and sophomore Karalyn Snow (pole vault).
As one of the area’s best programs, depth isn’t an issue for East Rock.
And in a loaded Bull Run District, every bit will be needed.
“I am very excited for the team this year,” East Rockingham girls head coach Matt Morrow said. “We have a young team with a few upperclassmen to lead the way. I feel with the talent we have, we will compete well at the district and regional levels.”
