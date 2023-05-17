ELKTON — Looking for a late-season push, East Rockingham put up a quality win Tuesday with one regular-season game remaining.
The Eagles controlled the tempo for much of the game and pulled through when things got hairy, securing a 5-3 Bull Run District baseball victory over Clarke County at ERHS.
East Rock head coach Jordan Biller said they’re trying to build some momentum heading into postseason play, and having lost three of their last four going, Tuesday’s win over Clarke County was much-needed.
“That’s our goal these next couple of games, to build on the success we’ve been having,” Biller said. “To not get lackadaisical, not feel like, ‘O.K., we’re in the playoffs, we’re good.’ We’re trying to really build some momentum, get aggressive, and win ball games. To start here leading into Friday, this was a big one.”
One guy that deserves a lot of credit in leading East Rock to victory Tuesday was senior pitcher Dylan Hensley, who wanted this game more than most. Hensley tossed for six innings and fanned eight strikeouts.
Tuesday was East Rock’s senior night. Hensley knows his time as an Eagle is dwindling, and he wanted to make good on one of the final chances he has to take the East Rock field.
“I just did all I could do,” Hensley said. “It’s one of my last home games at East Rock and high school, so it meant a lot to me.”
It’s been a stellar year for the Eagles (15-4, 12-3 Bull Run), but they’ve suffered recent setbacks. Hensley was happy to bounce back Tuesday and is hopeful they can keep the momentum going.
“It felt amazing to come back from those two losses and keep rolling,” Hensley said.
Biller said Hensley faced some uncommon adversity at times, and noted he did tally as many strikeouts as he normally does. Yet, when he let the ball get put in play, he trusted his defense and let them work behind him.
“He never gave in,” Biller said. “He never collapsed, so watching him do that was really awesome. I think that’s going to be good momentum for him going into the playoffs.”
East Rock’s first three runs were scored off wild pitches. Hensley, shortstop Landon Bruce, and center fielder Ben Dinkel all reached home, respectively.
Wyatt Baker, who contributed an RBI triple, said that’s a testament to the team’s ability to adapt to any situation.
“That makes us a really good team,” Baker said. “We can adapt [and] we change to every condition there is. It’s just a great group of guys that know what they’re doing.”
The Eagles maintained a steady lead up until the seventh inning, where Clarke County put up three. Baker said they’d like to go up by 10 or 15 on a team if they could, but it’s important to get ahead regardless.
“You can only do what you can do,” Baker said. “It’s really important that we jump on teams from the very beginning and try to finish out the game quickly.”
Things got interesting in the seventh as Clarke County had the bases loaded with one out. Baker came off the mound after 0.1 innings pitched, allowing Bentley Hensley to rise to the occasion and notch two strikeouts to get out of the jam.
Biller knows Bentley is a guy they can rely on as he’s shown in the past, and his maturity at a young age is part of why he’s able to persevere when it matters most.
“We’ve relied on him in sticky situations in the past,” Biller said. “Being able to come in, not let the moment get the best of him, and just go out there and attack — that was really what helped us win the ball game. Just having that type of confidence from a young guy is just really cool to see.”
Dylan Hensley matched Baker with a triple of his own, while designated hitter Will Eppard led with two hits. Senior Matthew Sipe led Clarke County with two hits and an RBI. Freshman pitcher Aiden Wagner took the loss for Clarke County after five innings with five strikeouts.
The Eagles travel to Page County to close their regular season, while Clarke County (8-11, 6-9 Bull Run) hosts the Luray Bulldogs Friday in its regular season finale.
East Rock is excited to get the postseason going. Baker is thrilled to see the success they’ve found so far, and believes they can do great things in the playoffs.
“It’s an amazing group of guys,” Baker said. “We’re able to hit the ball, field the ball well, and in the past, we’ve been able to do one and not the other. This year, everything is coming together and it’s been a really good year.”
For everything to come together, as Baker describes, there’s two mental aspects of the game to give Biller confidence that his team can do damage in the postseason.
“The big thing is confidence and energy,” Biller said. “When we’re confident at the plate, confident on the mound, [and] we have good energy in the dugout, we’re tough to beat. If we can stay confident in the [batter’s] box and know, ‘Hey, if I miss a pitch or I let a strike go, I’m going to get the next one. If I throw a ball on the mound, I’ll get the next one.’ If these guys back each other up, we’ll be in good shape.”
Clarke County 000 000 3 — 3 3 1
East Rockingham 010 112 x — 5 7 3
Wagner and Slusher (6). D. Hensley, Baker (7) and B. Hensley (7). W — D. Hensley. L — Wagner. 3B — ESTR: D. Hensley, Baker. 2B — CLRK: Sipe. ESTR: Bruce. HBP — CLRK: Erickson. SB — CLRK: Sipe. ESTR: Dinkel, D. Hensley. E — CLRK: McCarty. ESTR: Bruce 2, Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.