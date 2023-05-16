Monger Emerging As Reliable Outfielder In Final Year With East Rock

ELKTON — There’s no shortage of experienced, skilled talent on East Rockingham’s roster.
You’ve got the two college prospects Madison Arbaugh and Emma Cude, who will continue to be roommates and teammates at the next level next year, as a strong 1-2 punch for the Eagles.
Bria Berriochoa is one of the top female athletes in the school and an all-state shortstop.
And Ashlyn Herring is highly regarded as arguably the most well-liked athlete in the school.
But Sara Monger is joining those four as a pivotal senior on the diamond this spring for the Eagles.
The stable right fielder has stepped up this year, emerging as a reliable everyday starter for ERHS.
After years of struggling with consistency, she earned her shot at playing time this season and has taken full advantage, emerging as one of the team’s top players, especially at the plate.
“She has really stepped up into her role this year,” Berriochoa said about Monger’s improvement. “She’s really taken it on strong and is going at it hard. I’m just really proud of her.”
Monger has been solid all season for East Rock but was especially big just last week.
On a night when the program honored its five seniors, Monger has arguably her best game.
She finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs, including a game-ending grand slam, as the Eagles earned an impressive 14-2 five-inning blowout victory over Bull Run District opponent Mountain View.
“The past couple of years, I haven’t really got a lot of playing time,” Monger said after practice in Elkton on Monday. “But this year, I start every game, and I knew I was going to have to step up.”
Monger has done just that, and it’s been pivotal for an East Rock team with special potential.
The Eagles entered Tuesday’s game against Clarke County tied with Page County atop the Bull Run District standings. East Rock defeated the Panthers earlier this season, with the rematch Friday.
While players such as Arbaugh, Cude, Berriochoa, and Herring getting praised often — and deservedly so — Monger is the senior that has gone under the radar a bit but still managed to produce often.
“She’s had to step up a lot but I think she really stayed calm,” Cude said. “She didn’t get too big of a head and just kind of pushed through. She’s been what we needed and has been really big for us.”
Coming into the season, Monger said it was on her mind that she would have some added pressure.
She admitted she was ready but also said she tried to get as prepared as possible in the offseason.
“I was nervous because I wasn’t used to it, but I was ready to take on that role,” Monger said.
As the preseason practices got underway, the diamond in Elkton was quickly filled with talent.
From Arbaugh to Cude to Herring to Berriochoa, the Eagles have plenty of big-time names.
But both players and coaches in Elkton agreed this week that success isn’t possible without Monger.
“It’s your senior year, right?” Monger said. “So it brings bigger responsibilities than you had in the past year. I’ve settled in a little bit and have just tried to be a good role model for everybody else. Hopefully, at the end of the year, that’s what everyone will remember me for doing.”
