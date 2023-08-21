ELKTON — Even as Blake Morris laced up his cleats for an early-August practice in the heat with the start of his senior season on his mind, the finish to last year’s campaign lingered.
East Rockingham looked like it has caught fire — reeling off three wins in four games across September to October, including a 21-point thrashing of previously unbeaten Luray.
But suddenly, the Eagles dropped a heartbreaking 14-7 setback to Clarke County at home, then lost 25-24 in another close one in the regular-season finale at Madison County.
By the time East Rock reached the postseason, the versatile star Morris was banged up with an injury, and ERHS fell 42-0 to Strasburg in the opening round of the Region 2B playoffs.
“Last year, the ending was tough,” said Morris, who missed most of the postseason loss against the Rams with the injury. “Looking back at that, it’s given us some motivation.”
As the Eagles head into a new era as a Class 3 program playing in the Valley District against many of their city/county peers, Morris will be one of the players guiding the way.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pounder is listed as a receiver and a defensive back on the East Rockingham roster, but a single position simply can’t define his impact on the field.
“With the year he had last year, he’s a big part of what we do on both sides of the football,” Eagles second-year head coach Drew Spitzer said about Morris’ role on the team. “Ideally, we get to give him some breaks on defense and let him do what he does on offense.”
It makes sense that the East Rock coaching staff wants to get Morris the ball in his hands.
Last season, he had 45 receptions for 559 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver.
But in the high-flying, versatile offense that Spitzer has implemented during his short time in Elkton, Morris was also able to finish with 344 rushing yards and four scores as well.
“It’s a lot of fun to be in a versatile offense,” Morris said. “We can catch defenses off guard a lot of times. If they expect us to run, we can pass it over top and vice versa.”
Morris comes from a family of football standouts at East Rock, with his older brother, Trenton Morris, most recently serving as a big-time defensive player for the Eagles.
But the younger brother’s impact on the game may be felt most on the other side.
“I’ve got a lot of trust in those guys in the backfield,” ERHS senior lineman Nick Lambert said. “They’re really fast. They move the ball quickly. They’re all pretty good.”
In his second year as head coach at East Rock, a guy like Morris is perfect for Spitzer.
Not only does he provide versatility on the field, but also leadership in the locker room.
“He’s a great kid,” Spitzer said. “He works hard, leads by example. We expect good things.”
As the Eagles kicked off the 2023 preseason camp earlier this month, the smile didn’t leave Morris’ face often as he bounced from drill to drill in the late-summer Elkton heat.
But privately, he admitted the sting of last season’s ending still sits in the back of his mind.
And it’s providing him with all the motivation he needs as he guides East Rock to a new era.
“It’s exciting,” Morris said. “It’s been a long time. Everyone is excited.”
