Williams Provides Consistency, Leadership For Eagles

ELKTON — It would have been easy for Ryan Williams to express his frustration.
The standout multi-sport East Rockingham athlete has been a steady, consistent force on the diamond since his freshman year in Elkton. It’s been the type of career any player is desperate to put together.
And his resume, which still isn’t complete, makes the type of player usually at the top of the order.
But Williams, a junior leader for the young Eagles, has been hitting in the No. 9 hole this season.
And while some would view that as a demotion, Williams has taken the spot and made it a weapon.
“He’s a key piece, especially in the No. 9 spot,” ERHS sophomore William Eppard said. “It’s always good to have a reliable hitter in order to get us back to the top of the lineup. He’s had a bunch of clutch, clutch hits. He’s very smart, and he’s a great infielder. He’s smooth and makes routine plays.”
Williams is one of the best defensive shortstops in the Shenandoah Valley and has been for years.
He’s an all-district basketball player, too, however, and that can slow his start in baseball season.
He admitted that the transition from hoops to the diamond is difficult, but he said this year’s team has allowed him to make it happen effortlessly as they’ve picked up the slack around him in many ways.
“It’s tremendously hard, especially when our basketball team is so good,” Williams said. “We go pretty long into the season, so I honestly feel like I’m just hitting my stride. My hitting and fielding in baseball in general is just really hard to get right during basketball season. It’s better now, though.”
Williams has been one of many Eagles hitting the ball extremely well recently.
East Rock has blossomed after struggling as a team throughout Williams’ first two seasons.
The Eagles head into the Bull Run District Tournament as the No. 2 seed, and Williams, one of the more experienced players on the field for ERHS, will be a big reason why in the No. 9 hole.
“It’s a new spot for me,” Williams said. “The whole lineup has changed since last year, so everybody must keep working, including myself. I just hit every day, try to go home, and hit each day. I encourage a lot of these guys to go home and hit and just stay working. That’s key for all of us.”
If Williams was frustrated with what some could see as a demotion with his spot in the lineup, he did what he’s always done and didn’t express it vocally. Instead, he simply went to work to get better.
It’s paid off for an East Rockingham team with serious potential to make postseason noise.
And with perhaps the best No. 9 hitter in the area, the Eagles know that Williams is a big reason why.
“Ryan is a tremendous athlete,” East Rockingham second-year head coach Jordan Biller said. “Everything he does is athletic. Everything he does looks natural. He’s one of the hardest-working guys you will ever meet. It looks easy for him, but then he’ll go home and hit off the tee for two hours to get better. He’s just one of those guys. He’s a quiet leader, doesn’t say anything. He leads with his work ethic and the impact he makes. I wish I could have 25 of him.”
