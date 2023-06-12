ELKTON — After Christopher Wylie's first-place effort in the boys shot put back at the City/County Championship meet at Spotswood in April, East Rockingham throwing coach Matt Morrow was optimistic about what the ERHS senior standout could accomplish this season.
"I'm hoping he can repeat as the shot put champion," Morrow said.
That hope became a reality on June 2 at James Madison University's Sentara Park, as Wylie threw a mark of 51-11 to become the Class 2 boys shot put state champion for the second straight season.
"To be able to put in that work and come out on top again was pretty nice," Wylie said afterward.
Wylie's victory significantly led the East Rock boys to third place in the final team results. At the April City/County meet, ERHS head coach Zach Mathias spoke candidly of Wylie and how everything has been falling into place for the program.
"This is by far the most complete team we've had, maybe ever," Mathias said. "Chris has really taken over our throws. … I'm extremely happy with the depth we've got, from our running crew, to the field event crew, to everybody."
Morrow enjoyed getting to coach Wylie and said it's challenging to find an athlete as hard-working and dedicated as he is.
"Having someone that works as hard as he does, you can't replicate that anywhere," Morrow said. "It comes from the heart, and he's such a genuine person, it's just amazing."
However, Wylie was one of many making noise in the throwing department at East Rock. Senior Emily Washington qualified for states in both the girls shot put and discus, placing fifth and sixth, respectively.
Washington's shot put mark landed at 34-03, while her discus throw marked at 108-03. The senior grabbed victories in the shot put and discus at April's City/County meet and credited a positive atmosphere for why she enjoys throwing events.
"I think it's more of the environment," Washington said. "Everyone wants to do well and wants to be there, and so it just puts me in a good mood every time I get to throw."
East Rockingham assistant coach Dani Werner said Washington's results speak volumes about her work ethic and dedication to the program.
"She's really taken what we've given her and put it into practices and the meets," Werner said. "That shows a lot about who she is and what she can do."
Washington said she believes the positive environment benefits all the throwers, and the joy of going to practice every day makes it easier for everyone to reach the goals they're working towards.
"It's pretty much always been fun," Washington said. "I think it's more that we get to go to practice and have fun, so we get to do better and work towards goals as more of a team instead of as individuals."
Wylie and Washington both acted on their seniority throughout this season, as Werner described. Wylie noted many young throwers on the team, and Werner saw him and Washington help show them the ropes.
"They're watching Chris and Emily, and they're leading them by example," Werner said last April. "When we get to practice, Chris leads the warm-up [and] he's ready to go. … They're really leading by example and helping our younger ones learn the throws."
Mathias is happy to see how the program has grown this season, not just with the throwing crew. He feels they've hit a growth spurt at the right time, as they'll need it when they move up a division next year.
"Growing the program has been probably the biggest thing for us," Mathias said. "[With us] moving up a division next year [and] moving into the Valley District, it's going to be even more important next year, because we're going to be one of the smaller schools in our district. Getting as many kids out as we can is going to be even more important next year."
Mathias has his eyes on the future, and while Wylie has made his last throws for East Rock, he isn't necessarily done with the program.
After winning shot put and discus in the May 24 Region 2B Championship meet at East Rock, Wylie hinted that he might assist the young Eagles in getting their feet under them next season.
"I'll hopefully come back and help teach them and get them better," Wylie said. "I feel like having a good throwing leader makes it good, because they can push themselves forward to make themselves better, as well. I think it all works out."
