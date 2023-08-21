2022-23 ALL-VALLEY BOYS BASKETBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eastern Mennonite's Davarion Johnson

For years, Davarion Johnson waited his turn and made the most of his opportunity.

Since transferring to Eastern Mennonite as an underclassman, he played alongside some of the program’s best talent and saw what it takes to win at the top level as a role player.

This season, he moved into a new role as the primary go-to scorer for the Flames and showcased everything he learned while guiding the program to another deep playoff run.

"He’s had to wait his turn and stay ready for the moment,” Eastern Mennonite second-year head coach Eli Crawford said. “He had an incredible season, and although he couldn’t be sent off like the seniors before him, it still can’t take away the season he had — not just the season he had but the career and legacy he’s going to leave behind [at EMS].

Johnson is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot guard with a silky-smooth offensive game filled it up all season for the Flames.

Averaging 22.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, Johnson earned first-team all-state honors at the Division III level by the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association and served as a first-team All-Blue Ridge Conference selection.

“I would say last year was a good year all around,” Johnson said. “Getting to see the younger players grow and get better and scoring [1,000 career points] were the two main things that stuck out to me this year. My game has definitely improved this year with becoming patient, more in tune with the game, and developing a better mentality.”

Johnson served as the Flames’ primary offensive weapon as a senior, but that doesn’t take away how important he was when the program won the state title back in 2022.

During that run, he had several games where he had big-time 3-pointers, and Crawford said he truly believes the two he hit in the title game are some of the biggest in program history.

"I’m proud of the young man he’s become,” Crawford said. “He has a bright future.”

Johnson is now headed to the junior college level in an attempt to get more looks after dealing with COVID-19 early in his career and truly blossoming as a scorer as a senior.

For years, he’s waited his turn, and in his final season at EMS, he showcased the growth.

Now as he heads to the next level, he’s ready to put it all on display once again.

“Basketball, to me, is art,” Johnson said. “Being creative with the ball and pulling moves out your bag is always fun. Also, the pace it’s played makes it more interesting as well. I wouldn’t say I don’t like winning but losing games every once in a while can fuel you up.”