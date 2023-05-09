Within a team of 12 underclassmen and three eighth graders, one junior stepped up to help lead.
That player is Sarah Drooger, who has played a significant role — on and off the field — in helping a young Eastern Mennonite girls soccer team find themselves on the brink of advancing to the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference championship game.
After their 9-1 mercy-rule win over Carlisle in the BRAC quarterfinals on Monday, Flames head coach Andrew Gascho spoke candidly on how Drooger's leadership has positively impacted the program.
"Her stats are her stats, but what you don't see is the leadership behind the scenes," Gascho said. "Such as her celebrating with the girls when they do something great, her vocal ability on the field of helping direct the style of play, and calling out runs and putting the ball in that spot."
Regarding on-field teamwork, Drooger said they'd worked a lot on maintaining possession and gave insight on how they've improved on keeping a solid flow through passes and goals.
"We've been really working on finding those different runs and passes," Drooger said. "We've been working with everyone and connecting our defense and offense to find those balls and split balls, and get everyone in with different people scoring."
With only five upperclassmen, there are many learning curves the team has endured this year. Gascho pointed to the physical and mental aspects of his team's growth as the season progressed.
"Some of it is pace of play and understanding that we need to play a little bit quicker when we get the ball to our feet," Gascho said. "Some of it is just confidence and believing in themselves. … That comes with repetition in practice, and then the few upperclassmen reiterating and celebrating the things that go well."
Drooger's leadership philosophy is positive yet constructive. She celebrates when things go right but keeps a fair balance of helping where needed.
"I've been working a lot on being a communicator, talking with my teammates, and being encouraging," Drooger said. "Also being instructive and putting that together, because I think that's how people take it the best, if it's a little bit of both."
Having trust in each other is essential for any team, as Drooger attests. She said that when her teammates can trust her with the ball, it opens more opportunities for success down the line.
"When they're comfortable playing the ball to me, we have better passing," Drooger said. "Then I can play back to them, and when we have good trust in each other, we connect better on the field."
Gascho said Drooger goes the extra mile to get to know her teammates and bond with them off the field, such as checking in on them and asking them how school is going — that stuff, ultimately, matters.
"She's a teammate first," Gascho said. "She's been a teammate first since she started in this program. She cares so much about each one of her teammates, and when that trust comes, you see the result on the field."
Gascho said that relationships are at the forefront of Drooger's mindset as a teammate, and when those relationships are built, her teammates' trust in her is displayed in games with smooth chemistry.
"Those connection points come with relationships," Gascho said. "Relationship is what our team is all about, and she's the first one to extend herself in making sure that everyone feels like they have a place in the program."
Drooger scored four goals and two assists in Monday's win to advance to Wednesday's BRAC semifinals. She knows it'll be a challenge, but if they put in the teamwork they've displayed this season, they can come away victorious.
"We have to push really hard," Drooger said. "We have to play very connected and play really well. It'll be a good game."
