Junior star Sarah Drooger continued her strong season, scoring a hat trick as Eastern Mennonite won its second straight with a 5-1 Blue Ridge Conference girls soccer victory over New Covenant on Thursday in Harrisonburg.
Sophomore Bri Showalter and freshman Fatima Erazo-Polanco added one goal apiece for the Flames.
In goal, EMS senior Vivienne Alleyne had seven saves.
The Flames (6-3-1, 3-2 BRC) will return to the field on Tuesday with a home game against Virginia Episcopal.
