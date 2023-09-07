Eastern Mennonite’s new head coach has brought a sense of comfort and a drive for competition to the program.
Met with her cheerful voice and beaming smile, first-year Flames head coach Cat Snead is one of the nicest people you’ll come across. Snead deeply cares for her athletes and wants them to succeed in more than just a volleyball match.
Yet, don’t mistake Snead’s kindness for her fierce coaching ability. Snead has the heart of a competitor, and her players have gotten to see that side of her firsthand.
“She works us harder than any coach I’ve had,” senior captain Rachelle Martin said. “It’s in a good way, because we work better than we have in the past. We keep improving because she’s pushing us to be better.”
Martin noted she’s had a new coach every year she’s been a part of the program, but none like Snead. Right off the bat, Martin said Snead was very kind and wanted the team to have a close connection. Snead even planned a team cookout where all the players and their parents could come and get to know one another.
“She just had a warm presence,” Martin said. “Once we got into the season, she started really coaching us more, but she started by building a solid foundation. One thing I love about her is being a team and being connected together was super important to her.”
While her consideration for others runs deep, Snead, a former Broadway junior varsity coach, has a fiery, competitive side. Snead wants to win, and so far, the Flames (3-1) are off to a fast start.
Snead said she stepped into the role at EMHS with a team not “fundamentally developed,” believing that the COVID-19 pandemic set them back. Snead does check-ins with her girls following every practice to build better connections with her players in order to have better success on and off the court.
“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Snead said. “I’ve got to work with what I have and check in with these girls, because I too was uncomfortable in this situation coming in with these girls. They all have such leadership skills, and part of being a good leader is being a good follower [and] a good listener.”
With 11 of 12 players on the Flames being upperclassmen, Snead believes there are pros and cons that come with an experienced team.
“The pro is that a lot of these girls have played together for many years,” Snead said. “We learn how to play with each other, and I do believe with maturity of our bodies, we’re able to better the ball, as we say.”
With no seniors last year, Martin was also a team captain in her junior year. Along with four other senior players, Martin said last year’s experience gives them a better understanding of how to lead a team.
Layla Von Arnswaldt stands out from all the rest as the team’s sole eighth grader. As a leader, Martin said she always tries to keep a positive mindset and believes they can be great examples for the young Von Arnswaldt.
“I want her to look up at me as a positive role model,” Martin said. “So that when she gets to her senior year, she can have something to strive after and know that having a good attitude is a huge part of playing the game.”
Since this is Snead’s first year as head coach, she was hesitant to bring any other eighth graders up — but believes any of them can develop well if they have a “go-getter” attitude. Snead believes Von Arnswaldt has handled the pressure well and is ecstatic to see her reach her potential.
“You can’t ever tell when the girl’s excited or not,” Snead said. “She has a very stoic face, but I know she’s beaming from the heart inside. I did want to move other girls up, but I also wanted to focus in because this is my first year with this group of girls. … She has been thrown into an uncomfortable situation, and I’m so impressed with her.”
Throughout her years, Martin has learned how to better communicate with her teammates and have high energy. That positive mindset Martin tries to maintain comes into play before the game, as she said they often listen to music and “get hype” before the game.
“When we walk out and do our warm-up before the game, we’re already excited,” Martin said. “We’re already having fun. This is for no matter what team we play, even if it’s our hardest competitor. We try to go out with a positive attitude and try to start off before the game even starts being in a good mood and being ready to play.”
Through Eastern Mennonite’s first four matches, their communication and ability to adapt on the fly to any team they’re up against has given Martin the confidence that they’ll continue to find success this season.
“We can adapt really well to other teams,” Martin said. “We try to help each other out, so we’ll be like, ‘Hey, this spot is open on the court.’ We can get more points by learning and adapting how the other team plays, and helping each other by telling them something they might not notice.”
Martin can’t even think about the fact that she’s a senior, and while she’s tried to come to that realization multiple times, the reality hasn’t sunk in.
“It doesn’t register in my brain,” Martin said. “I know as soon as we hit senior night, it’s going to hit really hard. I’m just trying to cherish every moment I have with these girls, because I know it’s my last [year] with them.”
Yet, Martin doesn’t want to leave the Flames behind in ruins. She wants to build a foundation for young players like Von Arnswaldt so they have the chance to build on what was left behind and take the program to newer heights.
“I don’t want to just leave and the team falls down,” Martin said. “I truly have a good relationship with the girls on the team. I want to be able to come back and watch them play and see them thrive and have good energy and have the positivity that hopefully, myself and the other seniors have shown them how to have.”
Snead hopes to have a winning season in her first year with the Flames, but what’s more important to her is to develop relationships with her players. Snead wants her girls to know that she can be a role model for them through any hardships they face.
“They know they can call Coach Cat in a year or 20 years when they’re faced with something,” Snead said. “I want them to know that I think they’re incredible, and I want to be a good resource for them in any way possible.”
Snead’s goal with her players extends far beyond what happens on the court, and with the connections she’s able to make with them, she hopes to help them adapt life skills that they’ll use in the years to come.
“I do believe that we’re here for a purpose far greater than having a good job and a nice house and whatnot,” Snead said. “What I want to instill in these girls are things like dependability, teamwork, hard work, [and] accountability, because I want them to develop into the future generation that I want to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.