Eastern Mennonite is headed to the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference semifinals following an impressive mercy-rule victory that displayed the team’s dangerous potential.
The third-seeded Flames took care of business and ended things early, earning a 9-1 victory over sixth-seeded Carlisle with just over 14 minutes left in the second half in the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference girls soccer quarterfinals on Monday in Harrisonburg.
EMS head coach Andrew Gascho and company have worked on combining passes, winning tackles, and combining around — something he said has been a major focus in recent weeks.
“I think we saw that [Monday] with our team,” Gascho said. “The scoreline was what it was, but those goals were all connected. That’s what we’re really looking for, is being able to connect passes together and put the ball in the back of the net.”
Five different Flames scored Monday, something that pleased Gascho. He said it’s a testament to the growth of a relatively young team, which is still learning the game's rhythm and how to find passes for each other in the open field easily.
“They’re starting to get back experience,” Gascho said. “We’re starting to see that in the scoreline. The goals are spread around a little bit, and also assists. We had a lot of different people with assists in this game, and it's because they’re playing the balls into the right channels, and we have people in the right spot to put it in the back of the net.”
Junior Sarah Drooger attested to the team’s efforts to work better together and maintain possession throughout the year, which was on display Monday.
“It’s a really good win to go on to the semifinals,” Drooger said. “Hopefully we can do well on Wednesday.”
Drooger provided insight into what the Flames have worked on throughout the year to improve their teamwork and overall game flow as they head into the postseason.
“We’ve been really working on finding those different runs and passes,” Drooger said. “We’ve been working with everyone and connecting our defense and offense to find those balls and split balls, and get everyone in with different people scoring.”
Drooger was happy with her contributions of four goals and two assists Monday and felt there was one primary key in exploiting Carlisle’s defense.
“[I tried] finding the pass out, making the rub back in behind their defensive line and putting those balls through the net,” Drooger said.
Freshman Gia Gredler and sophomore Anna Schild each nabbed a goal for Eastern Mennonite. Freshmen Martha Wyse and Jordyn Shoemaker notched a goal and an assist, while freshman Freshy Erazo-Polanco contributed an assist. Senior goalkeeper Vivienne Alleyne came up with three saves.
The Flames (9-3-2) will now focus on the BRAC semifinals, where they’ll travel to second-seeded North Cross on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. contest.
Gascho said he believes his team is ready to go through whoever stands in its way, and no matter what the end result is, they’ll do it together.
“It’s a fun battle to go into it without anything to lose,” Gascho said. “We want to make sure we’re a team that’s committed to supporting each other if it doesn’t go well, and celebrating when it does. Just getting through that game will be a whole lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.