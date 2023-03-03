PETERSBURG — As the final horn sounded on what was a challenging game for Eastern Mennonite, disappointment showed on the faces of the players — knowing that they wouldn’t be advancing in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III boys basketball state tournament.
The fourth-seeded Flames battled for everything within their capabilities, but top-seeded Fairfax Christian proved too much for them as they fell 66-42 in the tournament’s semifinals on Friday at Virginia State University.
The postgame locker room conversation wasn’t mired in their defeat but rather the chance to show love and appreciation for the team’s sole senior, standout guard Davarion Johnson, who contributed 21 points in the season-ending loss.
“You definitely want to make sure that you thank him for everything he’s done,” Flames head coach Eli Crawford said. “Just make sure he knows that anything he needs, we’re always going to be there.”
Crawford’s relationship with Johnson dates back to when the standout was 6 or 7 years old. Their bond is tight — so much so that Crawford refers to Johnson as a nephew.
“I always call him nephew,” Crawford said. “I don’t call him 14. I don’t call him anything but nephew.”
It’s safe to say the endearing words Johnson heard after the game were ones he’d never forget.
“It was a big moment right there,” Johnson said. “They trust in me and I trust in them.”
It was a rough go for the Flames on Saturday. After trailing by double digits at halftime, matters only got worse when the Cardinals pulled away by 19 at the end of the third.
Fairfax Christian put the game away in the fourth when it got out to a 29-point lead at one point. It was a definitive loss, but that didn’t stop the Flames from having some fun.
With 90 seconds left in the fourth, Drew Hatter slammed a thunderous two-handed dunk off an alley-oop.
Watching from the sideline, Crawford smiled from ear to ear and clapped for Hatter despite the win being out of reach at that point.
“That just tells you how much of a family we are,” Crawford said. “The guys in the locker room love everything they’ve seen. We tip our hats off to Fairfax Christian, [a] really good team. We hope we see them next year too [and] we’ll make this a rivalry game.”
It was the walk back to the locker room when it hit Johnson that it was his final time in a Flames uniform. He leaves behind a significant impact on the Eastern Mennonite program, where he was part of the school’s first-ever state championship a year ago, and has confidence in its ability to succeed when he’s gone.
Most of all, he noted that he’d miss his teammates and coaches.
“It was a fun time,” Johnson said. “Playing with my bros, having fun, and doing whatever we want. They’re going to get one percent better every day and hopefully win that state championship next year.”
Johnson is on his way out, but for the rest of the team, Crawford said the time for work starts now.
“The guys that want to get back to this moment, it starts next week in the gym,” Crawford said. “It starts next week in the weight room. … [We have to] work our way back and stuff, don’t take this for granted. [For the] young guys, [they] don’t want to feel this next year.”
Whether they were down by 10 or 20, the Flames never gave up on Friday. It speaks to their character and determination they had all season, Crawford said.
“How the game starts is not how the game can finish,” Crawford said. “You start off 0-for-10 and then finish the best of the best. That’s one thing we kept preaching is don’t give up and keep playing, and they all kept saying ‘We’re not giving up.’ That just tells you that those guys have heart and I’m so ready to get started on it next year already.”
