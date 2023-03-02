A state quarterfinal win in their home gym is a reason for excitement for most teams.
But it wasn't the time for celebration for Eastern Mennonite School second-year head coach Eli Crawford.
Following the last buzzer in a wire-to-wire 69-56 victory over fifth-seeded Walsingham Academy on Wednesday in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state quarterfinals, the fourth-seeded Flames promptly lined up to slap the hands of their opponents and move forward.
Crawford said they always celebrate a win when they return to the locker room but stressed to his team that the job isn't finished.
"We didn't come to win a quarterfinal game," Crawford said. "Of course, we're going to enjoy this. At the same time, we're going to start preparing for Friday's game. This is what's next on our agenda."
Crawford's main focus for his guys is to continue playing team basketball. Their goal is neither quarterfinals nor semifinals.
"We've all been through this, minus some of our young guys," Crawford said. "We've won a quarterfinal game before. … We've got bigger goals to play for."
It was a fantastic shooting night for EMS senior guard Davarion Johnson, as one could expect from him. Johnson led the Flames with 27 points and two 3-pointers.
Johnson felt they started slow and didn't get the shots to fall, but later adjusted.
"Once we got together [with] a couple of timeouts, we locked in and got the win," Johnson said.
Following Johnson were Drew Hatter contributing 20 points, and Rell Hamilton, notching 16 points.
Johnson enjoys playing with his team, whether finding his teammates open looks or getting the bucket himself.
"[It's] so much fun," Johnson said. "Getting them the ball, sharing the ball [and] them finding me, it's just all fun."
The Flames got out to an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes of the contest and led by seven at the end of the first quarter. They led by as many as 13 in the second quarter and held a 9-point advantage into halftime.
Hatter knows the importance of starting the game strongly and getting a significant lead over the opponent in the first half.
"It's huge. You never want to start off trailing," Hatter said. "You want to start off with the lead, and we just kept it from there."
Eastern Mennonite got out to its largest lead in the third quarter of 16, and the Trojans cut the deficit back to nine by quarter's end.
Going into the fourth quarter, Crawford told his team to finish the game and don't look back.
"You're allowing a team back in the game that shouldn't be here," Crawford said. "Nothing against [Walsingham Academy], that's a good team, but the way we play, we felt that we could've put them away a little earlier. At the same time, we'll take the win."
The Trojans closed the gap to six at one point in the fourth quarter, but the Flames stretched the lead back down the stretch to secure the victory.
During the fourth quarter, Crawford had a conversation with Johnson about how he was running away from the ball, saying the "great ones" are those who run to the ball and grab it at all costs.
"They find a way to get the ball, they're never running away," Crawford said. "They're the ones that's going to find that ball and they're going to get that ball, and he did late in the game. He made some plays, stepped to the free throw line, knocked some free throws down, got to the hole and got some buckets, and that's what the great ones do."
Crawford was impressed by Hatter's effort and said the box score tells the story. He describes him as the team's "glue guy" who holds them together.
"The dude does it all for us," Crawford said. "It doesn't matter if I ask him to guard [a] 6'6" guy tonight, [or a] 6'1" point guard. He doesn't care what he has to do, all he cares about is his team and winning."
The Flames (17-11) move on to the VISAA Division III semifinal round on Friday, aiming to defend their 2022 state title, the first in school history.
Crawford said he'll break the film down in Thursday's practice and dissect the good and bad from Wednesday.
The mindset is clear and concise for Eastern Mennonite going into Friday's semifinal contest against top-seeded Fairfax Christian.
"[We'll] go in with a straightforward face and just play basketball," Crawford said.
