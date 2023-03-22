In Harrisonburg on Tuesday, Eastern Mennonite mustered up just one hit in a 13-0 Blue Ridge Conference baseball loss to Massanutten Military Academy, which is being coached by Turner Ashby alum and Valley Baseball League Hall of Famer Mike Bocock this season.
Issac Ott had the lone hit for the Flames out of the No. 3 spot, finishing 1-for-3 as the game was called after just five innings.
Although Eastern Mennonite struggled with giving up runs — both earned and unearned — there were some positives as the team’s three pitchers combined to throw nine strikeouts.
Ott, Langdon Stutzman, and Luke Stoltzfus had three punchouts each and only allowed a total of six hits but walked 11 batters.
The Flames (0-2, 0-2 Blue Ridge) will remain searching for their first win of the season in Roanoke on Thursday at North Cross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.