At the end of last season, Eastern Mennonite head coach Ryan Eshleman-Robles said the program took a step in the right direction.
Now, with experience on their side and lofty goals in mind, the Flames are looking to take themselves to newer heights this season.
“We have a couple of guys that have been with me since eighth grade that are captains now,” Eshleman-Robles said. “The way they lead by example and the goals they set for themselves seeping down into the rest of the squad is fun to see — especially because I’ve been working with them for so long.”
Those guys Eshleman-Robles alluded to are Logan Weaver and Tyler Shank, the two senior captains. Shank returned to the Flames lineup Tuesday against St. Anne’s-Belfield after being sidelined for three weeks due to a foot injury.
Shank said his bond with fellow captain Weaver is exceptionally strong and believes it translates well in their performances.
“We really connect on the field well,” Shank said. “Oftentimes, [we’re] running off of each other, getting passes and stuff like that. I feel like as well as being seniors and leaders, we really connect as friends off the field too.”
Eshleman-Robles said last year’s seniors did a nice job leaving the program better than they found it. Now, Shank knows it’s their turn to take the Flames to the next level. Shank is focused on showing the younger players how a senior leader should act.
“They should just go hard and encourage people,” Shank said. “Build people up, positive words, and just be a leader on the team. Even if you’re not necessarily a captain, do the best you can and help encourage people.”
Weaver said it’s surreal to think he’s a senior now but is glad there are many young players stepping up. Weaver believes they’ve yet to unlock the best of their abilities, and it’ll start to show as the season continues.
“Our future looks good,” Weaver said. “I think we have a lot of potential, but there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done to meet that potential. It’s just beginning. We’re still working hard every day at practices and in games.”
Weaver said keeping a positive mental attitude no matter what is key in being a leader on the team. As a captain, Weaver hopes to be a prime example of what an Eastern Mennonite player should be like.
“Hopefully [I’m] someone the younger guys look up to and can model their game after,” Weaver said. “Or be a leader like me. I think in that way, I can leave my mark here.”
Shank said there have been many injuries early in the season within the Eastern Mennonite camp, but luckily, Eshleman-Robles knows they have capable players to back them up. Eshleman-Robles has seen his team show great potential in keeping the ball well and being dangerous in the attack.
“The question is if we’re going to live up to that potential,” Eshleman-Robles said. “To know that we have some depth on our team is comforting, because you know if something bad happens, it’s a next guy up mentality.”
Eshleman-Robles said at the end of last season that one of their goals was to host a playoff game. They did just that against New Covenant.
With even higher goals for this season, Eshleman-Robles believes if they play to their potential, they should be near the top of their state division.
“One of our goals is to win the state championship,” Eshleman-Robles said. “Which I don’t think is all out of our reach. … We’re going to go up against really tough teams, and hopefully that prepares us for when we do get back to the state playoffs and host again, we can make a run.”
Shank feels the plethora of injuries, including his, have slowed their momentum. Yet, Shank is confident that when the team is fully healthy and focused on the task at hand, they’ll have a shot at making a postseason run.
“I feel like we’re a really skilled team,” Shank said. “The injuries have gotten us down a little bit, so once we lock into that mindset of giving it all and going harder, no matter who’s on the field, I think that’s really going to boost us up and we’re going to be a really good team.”
Eshleman-Robles hopes to be saying at the end of this year that they learned how to play to their strengths. If they’re able to do so come playoff time, Eshleman-Robles believes they can make some noise.
“We can be vocal, excited, and tense,” Eshleman-Robles said. “We can be strong out of the back, creative up top, and we can keep the ball really well in the midfield. If we’re saying that by the beginning of November, I really like our chances.”
