Ryan Slonaker shot an even-par 34 and Eastern Mennonite stayed hot to start the season, scoring 153 points to defeat St. Anne's Belfield (179) and Grace Christian (185) in a Blue Ridge Conference golf match at Heritage Oaks on Tuesday.
Andrew Lantz was also solid for the Flames with a 38 on the afternoon, while Drew Hatter was just behind at a 39.
The fourth score on the card for EMS came from Wesley Graves with a 42 in the nine-hole round, while Grady McLaughlin also impressed with a 47 and Tyler Shank finished with a 49.
