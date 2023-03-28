Issac Ott was 3-for-3 with a run scored, but Eastern Mennonite remained winless with a 13-3 loss at the hands of Miller School in Blue Ridge Conference baseball action on Monday in Charlottesville.
Langdon Stutzman was 1-for-2 with a pair of runs scored as the only others Flames player to notch a hit in the lopsided loss.
Isaiah O’Neill and Luke Stoltzfus added an RBI apiece for EMS.
Eastern Mennonite (0-4, 0-4 Blue Ridge) will return to the field Thursday for an away contest at Massanutten Military Academy.
Eastern Mennonite 201 00 — 3
Miller School 600 52 — 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.