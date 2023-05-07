In Harrisonburg on Thursday, a frustrating regular season came to a close for Eastern Mennonite with a lopsided 15-4 setback at the hands of Blue Ridge School in seven-inning Blue Ridge Conference baseball action.
The Flames scored all four of their runs in the final frame but faced much too big of a deficit to make any legitimate run at a comeback victory.
Isaiah O’Neill was 2-for-5 with a run scored for Eastern Mennonite, while Josh Early had an RBI hit and a run scored, and Luke Stoltzfus added a hit and an RBI. Luke Rogers also scored a run, and Isaac Ott had an RBI.
After a rough start to the game, Stoltzfus actually provided solid relief work for the Flames, tossing the final six innings of action for the home team.
Stoltzfus allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Although it was the fourth straight loss for EMS (1-12, 1-11 BRC) to close the regular season, there is reason for optimism for the future of the team.
Ibrahim Babar hit .360 with nine RBIs for the Flames this season, while Stutzman, Ott, and O’Neill also hit above .300 for EMS for the year.
