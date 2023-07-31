Slonaker Reaching Rare Territory With Trio Of State Rings

His passion first started when he was a young child, just learning to walk with a mini club in his hand.
The game of golf is a passion for Ryan Slonaker and his entire family, evident by the success most of them have had in the sport and the time they have spent on area golf courses throughout the years.
But now, that love for the sport that started as a family hobby has now turned into a full-fledged passion.
“Soon after I learned to walk, I had a club in my hands,” said Ryan Slonaker, a rising senior at Eastern Mennonite School. “My dad has played golf his whole life and taught my two older brothers at a young age, so I was introduced to the game early. My passion for the game was originally from my family, and we still share a bond through it. Now, my passion is more fueled by my desire to perfect my craft and win.”
For the third straight season, Slonaker is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Golfer of the Year.
In addition, the Flames star is now a three-time Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state champion after winning the title for a third consecutive season this past spring.
“There were fluctuations in my performance throughout the course of the season,” Slonaker said while assessing the year. “I played well a majority of the season before struggling towards the end. I went into states without my best stuff, but I was able to keep the ball in play and scramble well to capture the win.”
Slonaker shot an even par to tie with four other players for the top individual honors in Division III.
As a team, with Slonaker guiding the way, the Flames finished third behind Veritas and Carlisle.
“The win felt a lot like last year, I wasn’t playing great either time but found a way to get it done,” Slonaker said. “I’m proud of the way I maintained composure under pressure without my best game physically.”
In addition to his accomplishments with EMS, he recently qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur.
The tournament is reserved for the top golfers in the country and was held at Daniel Island Club last week.
“The key to consistent success in golf is simply consistent practice,” Slonaker said about his consistent efforts. “It’s a necessity to practice a lot in order to make really complex movements effortless. Quality practice and mental dominance on the course have been the biggest factors in my success.”
With one year left in his prep career, there’s no doubt a four-peat is a realistic goal for Slonaker.
And beyond that, playing at the Division I ranks is certainly reachable as one of the best golfers to come through the prep ranks in recent years from the Shenandoah Valley takes it to the next level.
“I look forward to my future in golf through college and beyond,” Slonaker said. “I want to play at the highest level, and I believe my game will flourish as I take the next step.”
What started as a hobby has quickly turned into a passion that is taking the EMS star to special territory.
And as he enters his senior year with the Flames, there’s no doubt he’s only getting better with each swing.
“When I’m playing my best golf, it’s the best feeling in the world,” Slonaker said. “That feeling fuels my practice every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.