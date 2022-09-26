STAUNTON — There was a ride on the golf cart alongside his head coach, an extended period of time standing around the green on the 18th hole and even a stint walking around the clubhouse with his arms crossed.
For Ben Edwards, awaiting the results after what was a strong round personally, is the most difficult part.
"I hate it, man," Edwards said. "You just don't know. It's a really hard situation to be in."
Edwards, a senior, ultimately shot a four-over-par 75 and was the only local to qualify for the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, which will be held on Oct. 10 at Stonehenge Country Club.
The Trailblazers (333) tied Wilson Memorial for third. Charlottesville, led by low-medalist Preston Burton's five-under-par 66, shot a 330 to win the Region 3C title on Monday at The Club at Ironwood in Staunton. Rockbridge County, meanwhile, shot 331 as a team to finish as runner-up and also advance to states.
"I felt like I did well," Edwards said. "It was really hard conditions, but I made the most of it."
The Wildcats, who had been close on several occasions but failed to take down Spotswood at any point throughout the regular season, finally got the job done with senior standout Sofia Vargas leading the way.
Vargas shot a blistering five-over-par 76 to guide the Wildcats and earn first-team All-Region 3C honors. Her teammate, Rockbridge sophomore Andrew McCoy, shot a 79 and was second-team all-region.
"I had a really good back nine," Vargas said. "I was able to give myself a chance for birdies on a couple of holes. I was really glad to have that. ... This is a special experience. I'm excited to get to go again."
While Edwards was the lone Trailblazers to move on to states, he was joined on the All-Region 3C team by fellow senior Ryan Asfa, who shot a 77. Jackson Baugher was a third-highest scorer for Spotswood with an 89.
"It was a bit rough," Asfa said. "It was a bit windy, but I finally got things going around the 14th, 15th hole. I started making some birdies, making some putts. I could have played better, but it was a good day."
Other All-Region 3C performers included Staunton's John Elam (76), Turner Ashby's Ryan Hutchinson (79), Wilson's Chase Snyder (80), Broadway's Eli Hall (81) and Fort Defiance's Isaac Marshall (82).
"I knew there was a lot of talent in this region," Hall said. "To come out and shoot an 81 and compete with some of the best golfers in the area, I'm not displeased. To have this be the cap on my career, I'm happy."
For Hutchinson, it was a frustrating end to what was a remarkable season but he found the positives.
"My first goal this year was to win [Valley District] Player of the Year," Hutchinson said. "I'm pretty happy with this season. I hate that it had to end like this."
And for Snyder, who was the top golfer from the Shenandoah this season, he had similar feelings.
"I just couldn't put," Snyder said. "The wind was pretty bad, but I felt like I picked the right clubs for it. I just don't think I did a very good job of executing today."
Charlottesville and Rockbridge, along with Edwards, Elam and Fluvanna County's Killian Donnelly, will now have almost two weeks to prepare for the VHSL Class 3 state tournament on Oct. 10 in Richmond.
And for Edwards, the waiting may be the hardest part.
"I didn't have the best start, got off to a rough start today," Edwards said. "I was happy that I was able to respond. And at the end of the day, hey, I ended up having a pretty good round."
