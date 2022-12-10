If no one else wants to say it, I will.
Perhaps it was from the brisk breeze that suddenly filled Salem Stadium following the final horn or maybe the reality of a historic performance finally sinking in.
But as Riverheads running back Cayden Cook-Cash showed slight emotion in his eyes — a rarity for the well-spoken, respectful junior — it was clear the moment had consumed him.
“You have to stay humble about it,” Cook-Cash said. “It’s a great feeling, but it wouldn’t be possible without your teammates, your coaches and stuff to get all of this done.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is one of the best football prospects the Shenandoah Valley has had in recent memory, and there’s no doubt big-time college offers should follow.
Start with the numbers, where he’s been one of the top rushers for the Gladiators throughout his career, won Virginia High School League Class 1 Player of the Year twice already and in all likelihood will earn that honor a third straight season this year.
“He’s going to get my vote,” Riverheads first-year head coach Ray Norcross said about his star player. “I’ll tell you that. He’s a great player and we’re fortunate to have him.”
Entering Saturday’s 49-27 win over George Wythe in the VHSL Class 1 state title game — the Gladiators’ seventh straight championship victory — Cook-Cash was leading the way.
Despite missing multiple games with an injury earlier this year, he entered the contest with 158 carries for 1,597 yards — a whopping 10.1 yards-per-carry average — and 22 total scores.
“He does some incredible things,” RHS lineman Payton Snell said. “He does what he does and we do what we do. Then we come together as a unit and work together really well.”
In typical Cook-Cash fashion, the junior saved his best performance for the final game.
After getting off to a slower-than-usual start than he would have liked, the standout running back eventually broke free and started finding his way to the end zone with ease.
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, he was creating a personal highlight tape.
“When you’re 6-3, 215 [pounds] and probably one of the faster guys on the football team, I mean, good golly, guys,” George Wythe head coach Brandon Harner said about Cook-Cash after the loss. “That’s tough. We just didn’t do enough."
Last year, Cook-Cash had a mean stiff-arm of a Galax defender en route to the end zone on a play that stood out as the highlight of the contest.
This year, he went back-to-back on the circus plays with an 85-yard run that showed off his speed and agility out of the backfield followed by a 45-yard run up the middle that left the crowd in awe.
“He’s a monster,” George Wythe junior Laden Houston said. “That’s just it.”
Cook-Cash certainly terrified the Maroons on Saturday, finishing with 17 carries for 282 yards and five touchdowns while winning his third state championship in three seasons.
Alongside fellow teammate and close friend Luke Bryant, who is no slouch as a running back for the Gladiators himself, Cook-Cash has already established himself as one of the Riverheads all-time greats.
“We’ve always had each other’s back,” Bryant said. “We’ll talk in the huddle and say, ‘Hey, you block him.’ We’ve just had chemistry since we were in sixth, seventh grade. We hang out in real life, too. We have each other’s back. We’re brothers.”
On Saturday, the five touchdowns by Cook-Cash were a career high for him in a title game.
But it certainly didn’t come as a surprise for a guy that has always shined a little brighter on the big stage.
“With him, I turn and pitch it and make a block,” RHS quarterback Bennett Dunlap said. “Usually by that point, I have to turn and cheer him on because he’s in the end zone.”
In three VHSL Class 1 state title games in his career, Cook-Cash has scored 12 times.
That ridiculous amount of production, somehow, hasn’t earned him a Division I offer yet.
But after Saturday’s performance, how can anyone deny that they should be coming?
“If coaches are looking, they’re looking,” he said. “I don’t really focus on publicity and stuff like that. I just try to stay focused on the game and whatever comes after will come after.”
Time and time again, Cook-Cash has been the best player on the field in his career.
That’s not just against competition in Augusta County or simply in occasional non-district regular-season games, but almost every time he’s suited up for the Gladiators.
“The line gets all the credit in the world,” Cook-Cash said. “They work every day and they come out here and prove it on game day. They’re probably one of the best in the state.”
On Saturday, he was far superior to anyone that George Wythe tried to matchup on him.
Against Essex in the VHSL Class 1 semifinals, he outperformed University of Virginia signee Kam Robinson on both sides of the ball and lifted his team to a big-time postseason victory.
“To me, it’s just another game,” Cook-Cash said. “We have to take it one step at a time.”
As Cook-Cash soaked in another monster performance on the big stage Saturday, it perhaps felt a bit more sweet after dealing with injury this season and his recruitment heating up.
There’s no doubt the Riverheads star is suited to play at the Division I level one day.
And if the soft-spoken, team-first running back won’t be the one to say it — well, I will.
“We have a great community,” Cook-Cash said. “The environment really fuels our team, I think, and it just really helps me, too.”
