It's only three wins, but Fort Defiance softball coach Todd Wood knows the importance.
The Indians came into the 2022 campaign with high expectations. They were one win away from a berth to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament a year ago, are led by Penn State signee Lilian Berry in the circle and have a talented senior class that has had success in every sport they've played at the varsity level during their time at FDHS.
So after back-to-back wins over Class 2 power Page County and an impressive win over former Valley District rival Turner Ashby on Thursday, there was no shame in Wood acknowledging just how much the win meant for his players.
“They’re a very solid team, they’re coached well," Wood said about defeating the Knights. "Any time you can beat them, it’s a huge win for the girls.”
Anyone who has had a conversation with Wood knows his demeanor doesn't change. Win or lose, the veteran softball coach remains pretty even-keeled.
So while he certainly isn't ready to give his squad too much credit too early, the Indians' three early wins have flashed the special potential this squad has.
“We always play better against TA," Fort senior Kiersten Ransome said. "They’re our rivals. To come in here and get a win is big, especially in this environment.”
Ransome and Berry are the 1-2 punch that makes up the headlines for the Indians and for good reason after recently helping the FDHS girls basketball team make a run to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.
But the Indians are loaded with experience on the diamond with Savannah Goodloe, Lindsay and Brooke Atkins, Allison Sheets, Courtney Begoon, Brooklyn Davis and McKenna Mace making up the rest of a senior class that's played together for most of their lives and has an undeniable bond off the field.
“It’s just fun being back with the girls and having that family atmosphere like we do and that tight-knit circle," Berry said after Thursday's win over Turner Ashby.
The Knights and Indians have taken turns being a power on the local softball scene over the past two decades with each team putting together special runs.
Both teams, coincidentally, are looking to compete for a regional title this year.
“The atmosphere is amazing," Berry said. They have a great team. It’s a great win and it’s always fun to play at TA. Getting momentum on our side was huge."
Rustburg is undoubtedly the favorite again in Region 3C and both Wood and Knights coach Clint Curry will be the first to acknowledge that fact.
But TA came into Thursday's matchup with the Indians playing a pretty high level of softball itself and will likely bounce back and keep rolling moving ahead.
So even though it is only three wins and Wood certainly won't make it out to be any more than that, Fort deserves credit for the start its put together this year.
It may just be a sign of what's to come down the road for the Indians.
“It sets the tone," Ransome said. "It’s a competitive region. TA is really good. I think it’ll be a great season.”
